Are airline workers or parents in charge of cleaning up a kid’s mess?

Should flight attendants or parents clean up after a child makes a mess on an airplane?

Some say it should be the flight attendants while others say it should be the parent.

Today reported that one father took to Twitter to report his wife’s recent experience of a flight attendant that made her clean up after her child spilled popcorn.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and a 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” Anthony Bass, a Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, wrote in his post.

“Good Morning America” reported that Jessie James Decker, sister to Bass’s wife, Sydney Rae Bass, took to Instagram to share her sister’s story, saying she was “humiliated and exhausted.”

Parents should clean up after their own children

Some people did not give sympathy to Bass after sharing the story of his wife’s experience on her flight.

“Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them,” one Twitter user commented back.

Bass responded to the user, “The cleaning crew they hire!”

The Twitter user replied back, “You do realize they don’t pull the planes out of circulation to detail a plane between flights. One group deplanes and the next group boards. So your families entitlement affects all the people boarding the plan after you get off.”

Flight attendants should clean up after passengers

Yahoo reported that Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant and etiquette expert, said that for a flight attendant to ask a parent to get down on their hands and knees to clean up is “unprofessional.”

“It’s the flight attendant’s job to come around occasionally to pick up trash and other debris. Anything that falls on the floor generally stays there until the plane has landed and the clean-up crew comes on board,” Whitmore told Today.

“The operative word here is ‘responsible’,” Whitmore said. “In other words, it is not the passenger’s responsibility to clean up every little thing that falls on the floor.”