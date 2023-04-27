Wendy’s chili will soon be in cans on grocery store shelves

Coming this spring to grocery store shelves is Wendy’s traditional chili.

“When the Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix — at retail stores or in our restaurants,” Carl Loredo, the global chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said in a statement.

The chain was first started in Columbus, Ohio, by Dave Thomas — just in case you were wondering why the chain’s classic burgers are called “Dave’s Single,” “Dave’s Double” or “Dave’s Triple.”

Wendy’s chili is one of the menu’s longest-running items that first made an appearance in 1969 during the restaurant’s opening year. It features a tomato base, with onions, celery, green peppers, a mix of red kidney beans and pinto beans, and beef, per the menu.

More than 50 years later, the restaurant chain is partnering with Conagra Brands to sell the chili in local grocery stores during the spring and eventually nationwide by summer, packaged as “Wendy’s Chili with Beans,” said the company.

Conagra Brands has worked to create brands such as Hunt’s, Swiss Miss, Marie Callender’s, Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Reddi-wip and Slim Jim.

“We worked closely with Wendy’s culinary team to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients of the Chili that has been a long-time staple on the Wendy’s menu,” said Juliette van de Walle, who led the chili’s brand team at Conagra Brands.

Fans can expect to pay $4.99 a can for the canned chili, said the company — which is far pricier than going to the restaurant, where a small order of chili is $2.09 and a large is $2.79, per Fast Food Menu Prices.