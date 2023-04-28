UVU basketball’s best players from last season are all transferring

The UVU Wolverines had a great 2022-23 season, but now the roster is being hit hard by the transfer portal after the departure of head coach Mark Madsen to the Cal Golden Bears.

On Friday, WAC Defensive Player of the Year and the team’s fourth leading scorer, Aziz Bandaogo, along with the Wolverines’ second leading scorer, Trey Woodbury, reportedly entered the portal.

Those names are added to leading scorer Justin Harmon and third leading scorer Le’Tre Darthard, along with five others from a roster that won 28 games last season under Madsen.

Two players, Harmon and Darthard, have already announced that they are transferring to Power Six schools, with Harmon headed to Illinois and Darthard to Oklahoma.

One player, Jaden McClanahan, entered the portal but ultimately decided to return to UVU.

UVU did get a positive with the portal earlier this week, as former SUU guard Drake Allen announced he was committing to the Wolverines.

The attrition isn’t altogether surprising, as such often occurs when there is a head coaching change within a program.

UVU did promote Todd Phillips to head coach as opposed to finding Madsen’s replacement outside the program, although it is clear that a number of players have had opportunities to go to bigger schools and are taking them.