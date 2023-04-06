Elder Jeffrey R. Holland excused from church assignments for two months due to health condition

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently began dialysis for a kidney condition and will step away from church assignments and meetings for two months, according to a news release issued Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Here is the full statement from the church released on Thursday:

As announced last weekend, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was excused from general conference due to the fact he and Sister Patricia Holland are both suffering from the effects of Covid. Elder Holland also recently began dialysis for a kidney condition. Consequently, the First Presidency has excused him from all church assignments and meetings for at least two months to allow his medical treatments and recovery to take full effect. Elder and Sister Holland note that they are very grateful for all the prayers and outpouring of support offered in their behalf at this time.

Elder Holland was at Brigham Young University on March 21 to announce that Shane Reese will become the school’s new president on May 1. He is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Southern Utah University’s commencement exercises on April 28.

This story will be updated.

