The 133 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson range from the 15 freshly announced on Sunday to three already open and operating. See a quick-read list below for the construction status of each temple.

One of those temples is in the open house phase right now.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the Richmond Virginia Temple “a magnificent building” after his own recent tour.

“It’s particularly fitting that the temple opens in Virginia, the first state to forge religious freedom into the fabric of our nation,” he said. “May this temple be a lasting symbol to all Virginians of our collective legacy of true religious freedom, and give the Latter-day Saint community across Virginia and around the world a central location to practice their faith.”

Youngkin said the new temple’s architect was a callback to the enshrinement of religious freedom at the American founding.

“Thomas Jefferson wrote in the statute of religious freedom that God created the mind free, and that all men shall be free to profess and by argument to maintain their opinions in matters of religion,” he said. “Today, the past meets present. … It is amazing to see the interwoven nature of this in this magnificent temple. Jeffersonian principles. Jeffersonian architecture ... pillars inspired by Monticello.

“You will see this blending present itself all over. There’s even a painting of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which we stopped for a moment and just absorbed.”

The governor urged Virginians to tour the temple during the open house.

“May God bless all of those who enter it and all of those who come forth from it,” he said.

Below is a list of the temples President Nelson has announced since April 2018.

Of the 133:

3 are dedicated and operating

Yigo Guam Temple : Dedicated May 22, 2022, by Elder David A. Bednar.

: Dedicated May 22, 2022, by Elder David A. Bednar. Praia Cape Verde Temple : Dedicated June 19, 2022, by Elder Neil L. Andersen.

: Dedicated June 19, 2022, by Elder Neil L. Andersen. San Juan Puerto Rico Temple: Dedicated Jan. 15, 2023, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson.

1 has an open house in progress and will be dedicated next month

Richmond Virginia Temple: Open house now underway through April 15. Dedication scheduled May 7, with President Dallin H. Oaks to preside.

4 are scheduled for open house and dedication

Helena Montana Temple : Open house May 18-June 3, excluding Sundays. Dedication scheduled June 18, with Elder Gary E. Stevenson to preside.

: Open house May 18-June 3, excluding Sundays. Dedication scheduled June 18, with Elder Gary E. Stevenson to preside. Moses Lake Washington Temple : — Open house Aug. 4-19, excluding Sundays. Dedication scheduled Sept. 17, 2023, with Elder Quentin L. Cook to preside.

: — Open house Aug. 4-19, excluding Sundays. Dedication scheduled Sept. 17, 2023, with Elder Quentin L. Cook to preside. Bentonville Arkansas Temple : Open house June 17-July 1, excluding Sundays. Dedication scheduled Sept. 17, 2023, with Elder David A. Bednar to preside.

: Open house June 17-July 1, excluding Sundays. Dedication scheduled Sept. 17, 2023, with Elder David A. Bednar to preside. Feather River California Temple: Open house Aug. 19-Sept. 9, excluding Sundays. Dedication scheduled Oct. 8, with Elder Ulisses Soares to preside.

4 have scheduled groundbreaking ceremonies

Port Vila Vanuatu Temple : Groundbreaking scheduled for April 8.

: Groundbreaking scheduled for April 8. Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple : Groundbreaking scheduled for April 22.

: Groundbreaking scheduled for April 22. Montpelier Idaho Temple : Groundbreaking scheduled for June 17.

: Groundbreaking scheduled for June 17. Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple: Groundbreaking scheduled for June 17.

42 are under construction

2019



Puebla Mexico Temple: Ground broken Nov. 30, 2019.

2020



Layton Utah Temple : Ground broken May 23, 2020.

: Ground broken May 23, 2020. Auckland New Zealand Temple : Ground broken June 13, 2020.

: Ground broken June 13, 2020. San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple : Ground broken Sept. 5, 2020.

: Ground broken Sept. 5, 2020. Orem Utah Temple : Ground broken Sept. 5, 2020.

: Ground broken Sept. 5, 2020. Taylorsville Utah Temple : Ground broken Oct. 31, 2020.

: Ground broken Oct. 31, 2020. Salta Argentina Temple : Ground broken Nov. 4, 2020.

: Ground broken Nov. 4, 2020. Red Cliffs Utah Temple : Ground broken Nov. 7, 2020.

: Ground broken Nov. 7, 2020. Davao Philippines Temple : Ground broken Nov. 14, 2020.

: Ground broken Nov. 14, 2020. Cobán Guatemala Temple : Ground broken Nov. 14, 2020.

: Ground broken Nov. 14, 2020. McAllen Texas Temple : Ground broken Nov. 22, 2020.

: Ground broken Nov. 22, 2020. Antofagasta Chile Temple : Ground broken Nov. 27, 2020.

: Ground broken Nov. 27, 2020. Bengaluru India Temple : Ground broken Dec. 2, 2020.

: Ground broken Dec. 2, 2020. Okinawa Japan Temple : Ground broken Dec. 5, 2020.

: Ground broken Dec. 5, 2020. Mendoza Argentina Temple: Ground broken Dec. 17, 2020.

2021



Deseret Peak Utah Temple : Ground broken May 15, 2021.

: Ground broken May 15, 2021. Tallahassee Florida Temple : Ground broken June 5, 2021.

: Ground broken June 5, 2021. Syracuse Utah Temple : Ground broken June 12, 2021.

: Ground broken June 12, 2021. Salvador Brazil Temple : Ground broken Aug. 7, 2021.

: Ground broken Aug. 7, 2021. Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple : Ground broken Aug. 21, 2021.

: Ground broken Aug. 21, 2021. Neiafu Tonga Temple : Ground broken Sept. 11, 2021.

: Ground broken Sept. 11, 2021. Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple : Ground broken Sept. 18, 2021.

: Ground broken Sept. 18, 2021. Casper Wyoming Temple : Ground broken Oct. 9, 2021.

: Ground broken Oct. 9, 2021. Pago Pago American Samoa Temple : Ground broken Oct. 31, 2021.

: Ground broken Oct. 31, 2021. Bacolod Philippines Temple: Ground broken Dec. 11, 2021.

2022



Freetown Sierra Leone Temple : Ground broken March 19, 2022.

: Ground broken March 19, 2022. Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple : Ground broken April 9, 2022.

: Ground broken April 9, 2022. Grand Junction Colorado Temple : Ground broken April 16, 2022.

: Ground broken April 16, 2022. Lindon Utah Temple : Ground broken April 23, 2022.

: Ground broken April 23, 2022. Farmington New Mexico Temple : Ground broken April 30, 2022.

: Ground broken April 30, 2022. Elko Nevada Temple : Ground broken May 8, 2022.

: Ground broken May 8, 2022. Burley Idaho Temple : Ground broken June 4, 2022.

: Ground broken June 4, 2022. Smithfield Utah Temple : Ground broken June 18, 2022.

: Ground broken June 18, 2022. Yorba Linda California Temple : Ground broken June 18, 2022.

: Ground broken June 18, 2022. Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple : Ground broken Aug. 22, 2022.

: Ground broken Aug. 22, 2022. Ephraim Utah Temple : Ground broken Aug. 27, 2022.

: Ground broken Aug. 27, 2022. Heber Valley Utah Temple : Ground broken Oct. 8, 2022.

: Ground broken Oct. 8, 2022. Willamette Valley Oregon Temple : Ground broken Oct. 29, 2022.

: Ground broken Oct. 29, 2022. Managua Nicaragua Temple : Ground broken Nov. 26, 2022.

: Ground broken Nov. 26, 2022. Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple : Ground broken Dec. 3, 2022.

: Ground broken Dec. 3, 2022. Torreón Mexico Temple: Ground broken Dec. 10, 2022.

2023



Querétaro Mexico Temple: Ground broken Jan. 7, 2023.

Of the remaining 79 temples

28 have identified locations.

26 are in the planning-and-design phase.

15 are freshly announced.

The church is still completing temples announced prior to President Nelson’s administration. For example, the public open house for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple will begin April 15 and continue through July 8, Sundays excluded.

Behind the scenes

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at the Richmond Virginia Temple media day on March 20, 2023. He encouraged people to visit the temple during its open house, which ends April 15. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints