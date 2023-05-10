High school girls golf: Led by Ellie DeMond, Morgan leads 3A state tournament after opening round

Richfield’s girls golf team has some work to do if it hopes to win a fifth straight 3A state title.
Morgan grabbed the Day 1 lead at Glendale Golf Course in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, shooting a 322 to take a seven-stroke lead on Richfield, which shot a 329.
Juan Diego sits close behind in third after shooting a 330.
Ellie DeMond lead the way for the Trojans, as she shot an even-par 72 and is the Day 1 leader with a three-stroke advantage over Juan Diego’s Cabria Walters.
The only other golfer to shoot in the 70s was Morgan’s Jailee Snow, who sits in third after shooting a 77.
Morgan’s other scoring golfers, Kia Christiansen and Camden Smith, shot an 86 and 87, respectively.
All five Richfield golfers finished inside the top 10 on Wednesday, with Charlotte Poulsen, Abbee Albrecht and Brielle Jolley all shooting 82.
Hallie Janes and Shelby Gardner were right behind with 83s.
To overtake Morgan in Thursday’s final round, Richfield will likely need a few of those golfers to shoot in the 70s to make up the seven-stroke deficit.
Class 3A state tournament
At Glendale Golf Course
Team scores (Top 9 made cut)
1. Morgan, 322
2. Richfield, 329
3. Juan Diego, 330
4. Grantsville, 346
5. Union, 381
6. Ogden, 382
7. Juab, 387
8. Carbon, 396
9. Delta, 396
Individual results (Top 20)
72 — Ellie DeMond, Morgan
75 — Cabria Walters, Juan Diego
77 — Jailee Snow, Morgan
82 — Charlotte Poulsen, Richfield
82 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
82 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego
83 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
83 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
84 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
84 — Makenna Bohman, Grantsville
85 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego
85 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville
86 — Sophia Medina, Judge Memorial
86 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan
87 — Camden Smith, Morgan
88 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
88 — Hallie Fraser, Grantsville
88 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego
89 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
89 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
89 — Camryn Zufelt, Delta