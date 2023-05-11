‘Shop by Sauce’ — Chick-fil-A’s limited collection of apparel based on its sauces

When you order one of Chick-fil-A’s chicken entrees or waffle fries, you’ll be asked what kind of sauce you’d like. There are several options like sweet & spicy sriracha or Polynesian sauce or the chain’s famous Chick-fil-A sauce.

These sauces are so popular they’re even sold in bigger sizes at some grocery stores. Now, if you love the sauce so much you’d like to have T-shirts, bucket hats and even socks with the sauce’s branding, you can buy it.

Chick-fil-A sauce collection merchandise

Chick-fil-A launched a limited collection called “Shop by Sauce.” Each of its sauces are listed: sweet & spicy sriracha, honey mustard, Chick-fil-A, zesty buffalo, barbecue, garden herb ranch and Polynesian sauce. Now you can “wear your favorite flavors” by selecting your favorite sauce and shopping the collection.

Some of the items include “Dipped Kicks,” which are sneakers with the branding of the Chick-fil-A sauce you love. There’s also an oversize tote bag, a reversible bucket hat, a crewneck, a sauce drip pocket tee, a sauce drip watch, a sauce enamel pin, sauce socks, shoelaces and a trucker hat. So if you wanted to be dressed head-to-toe in honey mustard sauce merchandise, you could.

Chick-fil-A’s website said there’s even one item which is sold exclusively in stores. It’s called “Sauce is Key,” and it’s the last item in the collection — a keychain with a sauce tag. The launch of the sauce merchandise comes when Chick-fil-A is expanding its retail sauce offerings to include two other flavors.

In a press release, Chick-fil-A said, “Chick-fil-A is launching 16 fluid ounce bottles of Barbeque Sauce and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce in participating grocery, Walmart and Target retailers nationwide.”

This isn’t the chain’s first foray into apparel based on its menu items. In late 2022, the company debuted a line called “Chick-fil-A Originals Collection,” complete with items like a hoodie with a heart on it made out of a waffle fry and a shirt which said “pickle pickle.” Fox 35 News reported there was even “a $25 trucker hat” that has “a message for chicken lovers everywhere: ‘Chicken for breakfast.’”

In a statement about the merchandise, Chick-fil-A brand strategy team leader Kate Neyhart said, “This collection is a joyful expression of the originality that both sets us apart and resonates with our fans. Our fans have been asking for it, so we’re thrilled to say ‘thank you’ with both a collection and online shopping experience we think they’ll love.”

Chick-fil-A salad dressings

In other news from the fried chicken chain, Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday it would be launching some of its salad dressings in 12-ounce bottles at participating grocery and retail stores. The brand said the dressings would begin rolling out over the next few weeks.

The flavors which will be available in the refrigerated section of participating grocery and retail stores are avocado lime ranch dressing, garden herb ranch, creamy salsa and zesty apple cider vinaigrette. In conjunction with the release of the dressings, Chick-fil-A has also released some recipes made with the dressings.



What are Chick-fil-A breakfast times?

Chick-fil-A serves breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday through Saturday. The chain is famously closed on Sunday. Chick-fil-A closes on some holidays and not all locations serve breakfast, so check with your local restaurant.

When does Chick-fil-A start serving lunch?

Chick-fil-A starts serving lunch at 10:30 a.m. on Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A closes on some holidays, so check with your local restaurant.

