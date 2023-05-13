Facebook Twitter
Saturday, May 13, 2023 
High School Boys Tennis

High school boys tennis: Rowland Hall regains the top spot in 3A

By Bruce Smith
“Tennis is an important part of our athletic program,” said Francey. “To get Rowland Hall back to where we want it to be (after state was canceled in 2019 due to COVID), it’s taken a few years.”

Francey was thrilled that his singles players — two whom are seniors — were so dominant all season. 

“Jaidon (Handlon) is just a happy-go-lucky kid. He really took it seriously this year, especially the last two weeks.”

He said he also couldn’t recall Lu losing even a set in the last years, and Bresloff has been a player on a mission since losing in the state final in No. 1 doubles (to Waterford) in 2022.

”Waterford lost a couple of big players, but we’ve had a few seniors including myself who worked hard and wanted to win state for a while,” Bresloff said. “It’s great for the younger guys, to get a championship back — and hopefully these guys can continue it and keep playing strong.”

3A team scores

1, Rowland Hall 65. 2, Waterford 34. 3, Ogden 33. 4, Juab 24. 5, American Heritage, Grantsville, Morgan 18. 8, Richfield 13. 9, North Sanpete 10. 10, Judge Memorial 9. 11, South Sevier 7. 12, Grand County 6. 13, Gunnison Valley, Union 5. 15, Canyon View, Maeser Prep, Manti 4. 18, Juan Diego 3. 19, Carbon, Delta, Draper APA, Providence Hall.

Saturday’s results

First singles — Jaiden Handlon (Rowland Hall) def. Diego Garrido (Judge) 6-0, 6-0. Jackson Toliver (Ogden) def. Tindur Christianson (Waterford) 6-0, 6-0. Championship: Handlon def. Toliver 6-2, 6-1.

Second singles — Eric Lu (Rowland Hall) def. Rowan Hodell (Waterford) 6-0, 6-0. Spencer Christensen (Ogden) def. Parker Peterson (American Heritage) 6-1, 6-4. Championship: Lu def. Christensen 6-0, 6-0.

Third singles — Camden Killian (Grantsville) def. Peter Ondrus (Ogden) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Luca Bressloff (Rowland Hall) def. Tanner Peterson (American Heritage) 6-4, 7-6 (5). Championship: Bressloff def. Killian 6-0, 7-5.

First doubles — Kyler Williams/Levi Covington (Juab) def. Carter Bladen/Evan Harris (Morgan) 6-2, 6-2. Zachary Klein/Hans Baker (Rowland Hall) def. Sahil Shah/Preston Jenkins (Waterford) 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4). Championship: Williams/Covington def. Klein/Baker 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Second doubles — Will Damico/Duke O’Neill (Rowland Hall) def. Jacob Hanks/Kayson Keyte (Juab) 6-3, 6-2. Grant Christensen/Owen Hammond (Waterford) def. Alex Ivester/Gavin Holladay (Ogden) 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4. Championship: Christensen/Hammond def. Damico/O’Neill 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

