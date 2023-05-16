High school boys lacrosse: 6A/5A roundup from Tuesday’s first round games

6A Playoffs

The 13th-seed Royals put away No. 20 seed Layton fast in the 6A first round game as they advance to the second round to face No. 4 seed Westlake.

No. 16 Skyridge edged No. 17 Clearfield in the 6A first round to set up a second round match-up at No. 1 Corner Canyon on Thursday.

No. 12 seed Pleasant Grove dominated overmatched 21st-seed West from the opening whistle as nine different players scored for the Vikings in the 6A first round win. Josh Pentelute led the way for Pleasant Grove offensively with six goals and five assists.

No. 15 seed Mountain Ridge got five goals and three assists from Gavin Gann and then five more goals from Bridger Dodge as the Sentinels edged region foe and No. 18 seed Copper Hills for the 6A first-round win.

No. 14 seed Syracuse jumped out fast against No. 19 seed West Jordan, scoring four goals in the first quarter and never looking back on its way to the 6A first round win. Aaron Hansen scored four goals and added three assists for the Titans, with Jace Poll chipping in with three goals and Maximillian Rutledge adding two.

5A Playoffs

Patrick McNally scored five goals, with Jack Wilkinson and Julian Hodges adding two goals each as No. 16 seed Skyline rolled past No. 17 seed Viewmont to advance to the 5A second round where it will meet rival and No. 1 seed Olympus.

Aydian Waycasy scored five goals as No. 9 seed Maple Mountain jumped all over No. 24 seed Woods Cross on its way to the comfortable 5A first round win.

No. 13 seed Box Elder rolled past No. 20 seed Springville to claim the easy 5A first round win. 11 of Box Elder’s 15 goals were off assists.

No. 21 seed Payson narrowly beat No. 12 seed Lehi for the 5A first round win on Tuesday, its second win over Lehi this season.

No. 19 seed Bonneville pulled off the mild 5A first round upset at No. 14 seed Spanish Fork as York Cypers led the way with four goals and Kaden Powell chipped in with three more.

No. 11 East dominated No. 22 seed Orem from the outset, with Max Grayson scoring six goals, Bennet DeMardaunt adding three and Christian Evans had two more. Noble Robins recorded four saves in earning the win.

No. 15 seed Highland booked its place in the 5A second round with a narrow 5A first round win over visiting No. 18 seed Salem Hills.

No. 10 seed Timpview had no problem wrapping up the 5A first round win against No. 23 seed Timpanogos. Jake Harker led the way offensively with three goals, with Joseph Kovacs-Martin, Andrew Clifford and Will Allred adding two each.

