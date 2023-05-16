High school soccer: 6A/5A second round recap

6A playoffs

Tyler Ware scored two goals, with Braxton Laughter and Garrett Bruce each chipping in with one each, and then Naime Odeh added a pair of assists in a commanding performance in the midfield as No. 3 seed Fremont blanked No. 14 seed Copper Hills to advance to the 6A quarterfinals.

Lucas White scored a goal in each half, and then teammate Joshua Guymon added another goal in the second half as No. 6 seed Skyridge took care of business against No. 11 seed Bingham to book its place in the 6A quarterfinals. Troy Chamerlain kept the clean sheet for the Falcons.

Trailing by a goal at half, Mountain Ridge found the back of the net three times in the final 40 minutes to complete the comeback and see itself through to the 6A quarterfinals. TJ Lightfoot scored the equalizing goal in the 55th minute from nearly 30 yards out, as the Sentinels have now won nine of their last 10 games.

Chase Ashby scored in the second half on an assist from Cole Janke, and then keeper Davis Wadsworth kept an organized backline to preserve the shutout as No. 4 seed Farmington took care of business against upset-minded 20th seed Herriman in the 5A second round.

No. 2 seed Davis narrowly escaped the upset big by No. 15 seed American Fork as the Bjorn Bergant’s first half goal on an assist from Kasen Smith proved to be the difference in leading the Darts to the 6A second round win. Jude Walker earned the shutout in goal.

Undefeated top seed Lone Peak survived a major upset big from No. 16 seed Lone Peak as the Knights pulled out the 6A second round win in overtime. Jackson Gunther, Noah Carlton and Thom Cramer all scored goals to lead the Knights, with Cramer scoring the winner in overtime on an assist from Patrick Stevenson.

No. 12 Syracuse got two goals from Jack Cook, with Ryken Hamblin adding three assists as it hit the road to bounce No. 5 seed Roy from the 6A state tournament to advance to the quarterfinals. Ryker Smith added the third goal for the Titans.

Rockwell Doman scored in the first half on an assist from Jon Fritcher, and that was all the scoring the seventh-seeded Vikings needed as they blanked No. 23 seed West Jordan to deny the Jaguars another playoff upset as Pleasant Grove advanced to the 6A quarterfinals.

5A playoffs

No. 6 seed Murray need penalties to beat No. 11 seed Bountiful, but it took care of business nonetheless as it edged the Redhawks 4-3 in the shootout to advance to the 5A quarterfinals. Dallin Mabrey scored Murray’s goal in regulation, while Bountiful’s Elias Pacheco scored his team’s goal.

Gilberto Vargas, Cole Simpson, Canon Downey and Hunter Cosper all found the back of the net, with Jayden Cosper assisting on two of those goals as top seed Wasatch took care of business against No. 17 seed Box Elder to advance to the 5A quarterfinals.

No. 8 seed Salem Hills scored its long goal against No. 9 seed Timpanogos in the second half as Carson Bybee found the back of the net for his third goal of the season to lead the Skyhawks into the 5A quarterfinals.

Collin Scarbrough, Bridger Healey and Jackson Braun each scored a goal, while Kayden Burton added a pair of assists as No. 4 seed Hillcrest held off No. 20 seed Bonneville in the second half to secure the 5A second round win.

Eric Neklason’s goal in the second was all the scoring that No. 12 seed Skyline needed to pull off the 5A second round upset in a night game played at No. 5 Lehi.

No. 15 seed Olympus pulled off the big 5A second round upset of No. 2 seed Orem as Carden Neff scored the game’s only goal in the first half and then the Titans defense made it hold up to secure a 5A quarterfinal berth.

David Dellenbach scored two goals, with Nic Janssen and Porter Connolly adding one each as No. 10 seed Park City rolled past No. 7 seed Uintah to claim the 5A second round win.

No. 3 seed Alta jumped out first against No. 14 seed Brighton, scoring three goals in the first half as it rolled from there to book its place in the 5A quarterfinals. Brock Bennion scored all four goals for the Hawks, with Max Wimmer, Ben Simons, Jackson Lo and Lincoln Eberhardt all recording assists.

