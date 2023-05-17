Who will be the 9th winner of ‘The Masked Singer’?

“The Masked Singer” is getting ready to crown its Season 9 winner.

Ahead of the finale Wednesday night, here’s a look at the two remaining contestants on the show.

Who is Macaw on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

The Macaw made his “Masked Singer” debut during the country music-themed episode, performing Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.”

According to Screenrant.com, Macaw shared some of his backstory during the episode, providing clues about his identity in the following voiceover package:

I’m so excited to become the Macaw because he’s everything I’m not — flashy, competent and he sings country songs. Even though I’ve been performing since a young age, it definitely didn’t start out as a passion. My dad would bribe me with quesadillas to perform at our local Mexican restaurant. And, eventually, I spread my wings on bigger stages.

Macaw also shared that “the pressure to always be the good son has brought me so much anxiety,” per Screenrant. ”But somewhere on the journey of melted cheese and panic attacks, I learned to take breaks and reset. And what started as a way to make my parents happy turned into what actually fills me with glee.”

The Macaw concluded his package by stating that this past year he “decided to be brave, not only on stage, but in my own life. So this feels like the perfect opportunity to put my newfound courage on display.”

A silver medal was offered as another clue during Macaw’s appearance, according to Screenrant.

Guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:



Elijah Wood.

Zayn Malik.

Doug Robb.

But fans widely believe the parrot is David Archuleta.

“Even when wearing a giant parrot head, his voice is unmistakable,” Parade reported. “The short height of Macaw also matches up. And his first onstage clue was a silver medal, a reference to him finishing second in ‘American Idol’ back in 2008.”

The Macaw’s reference to being brave in his personal life could reference when Archuleta opened up to his fans about his sexuality and faith and called for compassion for the LGBTQ community in a 2021 social media post, the Deseret News reported.

In the Season 9 finale, the Macaw says he “had a lot of anxiety before coming onto the show because I was afraid to show myself,” per Billboard. “It’s been a difficult last couple of years and I’m truly humbled, so thank you.”

Who is Medusa on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023?

Medusa has been on “The Masked Singer” since the very start of the season.

During the season premiere, Medusa shared her backstory, providing clues about her identity in a voiceover package:

I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark, and I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me! But fitting in was never something I really worried about because I knew early on I was born to stand out, Medusa said in the package that revealed several clues, including a chess board and a set of scales with Buckingham Palace on one side, according to Distractify. So, I did my own thing and ignored anyone who wanted me to conform. Embracing my oddities, snakes and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage. That’s right! Technically, I’ve been here before. But this time, I’m here to compete, and ‘The Masked Singer’ feels like the perfect stage for me because honestly? Look around. It doesn’t get much weirder than this.

According to Distractify, the following additional clues were revealed during the second episode:



A portrait of Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

A first-class ticket with Flight 1996 to Tokyo.

A picture of four palm trees.

Guesses from “The Masked Singer” panelists have included:



Lorde.

Apple Martin.

Dakota Johnson.

Ellie Goulding.

But fans, meanwhile, seem to have formed a consensus that Medusa is British singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs.

The entertainment sites GoldDerby and Parade also support this theory. GoldDerby noted that Season 6 winner Jewel sang Briggs’ hit song “River” during her run on the show — marking a potential connection to the show that was alluded to in Medusa’s clue package. GoldDerby also indicated that Briggs’ song “Wild Horses” was used in a 2016 Super Bowl ad. Additionally, the chess board in the clue package could be a reference to Briggs’ first name.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Medusa will perform My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade” during the finale.

How to watch ‘The Masked Singer’ 2023 finale

“The Masked Singer” Season 9 finale airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. MDT on Fox.

Who else has won ‘The Masked Singer’?

As the Deseret News reported, winners of “The Masked Singer” include:

