BYU football gets commitment from UConn transfer WR Keelan Marion

The BYU Cougars football program was on the positive end Wednesday night of a player having a change of heart.

On Wednesday night, UConn transfer wide receiver Keelan Marion announced his commitment to the Cougars, an announcement that came after he committed to East Carolina last week only to announce on Tuesday that he was decommitting.

PROVO LETS GET IT! pic.twitter.com/RgVcgIFYt7 — Keelan Marion (@keelanmarion1) May 18, 2023

Listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds, Marion played two seasons at UConn, as noted here by the Deseret News’ Brandon Judd.

Marion was productive in 2021, as he started all 12 of the Huskies’ games and caught 28 passes for 474 yards with five touchdowns.

He was hurt in the 2022 season opener against Utah State, however, which limited him to five games, where he caught just four passes for 89 yards with one touchdown.

Marion had announced on April 20 that he would be entering the transfer portal.

