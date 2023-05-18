High school girls lacrosse: Provo keeps its hot streak going, eyes No. 1 Olympus at 5A tournament

There was at least one bracket buster in the 5A girls state lacrosse tournament Thursday.

The ninth-seeded Provo Bulldogs can take the credit. A month after losing to Skyline 17-6, the Bulldogs returned to the same site and ended the Eagles season with a 14-9 victory in a second-round matchup.

Provo coach Megan Jensen was especially proud of her team, which won its ninth-straight game. Admittedly, a No. 9 seed beating a No. 8 seed isn’t that big of an upset, but Jensen noted how much her team has improved since that loss. In the last month, the Bulldogs blew through the Region 9 and have outscored their opponents 132-65. They’ll get a chance to prove themselves even further Saturday when they advance to play No. 1 Olympus just a few blocks down the hill from their latest upset.

Lauren Bauer scored four goals and Ellie Scott had three as Provo grabbed an 8-2 halftime lead and was never threatened. Playing on Skyline’s artificial-turf field on a warm, breezy afternoon, the Bulldogs seemed much more active than their counterparts. Jensen said their winning streak, and Tuesday’s 20-2 victory over Orem, has them playing at their highest level this season.

“We’ve pushed the girls really hard this year,” Jensen said. “Yes, they were tired, but we had a lot of effort.”

That was clearly the difference between Thursday’s match and the April 19 battle, when Skyline won 17-6. Jensen said Provo also achieved both of its primary goals — winning the region crown and reaching the state tourney’s third round. She said the season is already a success, but a win at Olympus would be a huge accomplishment.

“We’re excited to play in games like this,” Jensen said.

Skyline, on the other hand, seemed listless. With the end of school just two weeks away, and the campus undergoing a major renovation that will likely make its facilities among the most extraordinary in the valley, the Eagles fell flat — despite having a chance to play their biggest rival, Olympus, and avenge a 24-4 defeat to the Titans last week.

Instead, Skyline ended its season just above .500 for the second straight year. Goalkeeper Lani Feifia was busy, and turned away several shots, but she was busy with the ball on her side of the field most of the time. Ava Barton and Sammy McMaster paced the offense. Perhaps the biggest highlight came when assistant principal Lynda Tierney was given the chance to coach the team in the second half — a career highlight for her as she nears retirement.

