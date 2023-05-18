High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A roundup from Thursday’s games

6A Playoffs

In a matchup between 6A’s eight and nine seeds, it was the eighth-seeded Darts that narrowly came out on top to advance to the quarterfinal round. Tallulah Raser notched three goals for Davis, while keeper Brooklyn McKenzie made seven saves.

In the battle of the Silverwolves, it was Fremont that came out on top, as it defeated Riverton to advance in the 6A playoffs. McKaylee Sargent recorded five goals and an assist for a 6-point game to lead Fremont in points for the game.

No. 2 seed Lone Peak dominates No. 15 seed Roy 21-3 to move on in the 6A playoffs. “Eliza Agate did an incredible job controlling the draw, as well as Cori Jones and Emrie Peterson. Ellie Fuller had some pretty saves and solid clears to the defense and our offense really played as a team. We’re excited for Fremont on Saturday and stoked to be on our home turf again. It’ll be a solid game so we’ll hit practice hard tomorrow and be ready for some great lacrosse this weekend,” said Lone Peak coach Weslie Lundell.

No. 3 seed Corner Canyon moves onto the 6A quarterfinal game after defeating No. 14 seed Pleasant Grove. Allison Reading had three goals with two assists and Abbey Richardson had five goals for the Chargers

No. 4 seed Herriman doubled up visiting No. 13 seed Skyridge as the Mustangs rolled into the 6A quarterfinals with a comfortable win.

No. 6 Bingham moves on to face Corner Canyon after beating No. 11 seed West Jordan. The Miners had good ball movement which resulted in 13 assists and 10 different goal scorers in the win.

Top seed Farmington had to work for its 6A second round win as No. 16 seed Copper Hills made it difficult for the Phoenix offense to get going, but the favorites did enough to advance to the 6A quarterfinals.

The Sentinels were dominant in their second round victory over Clearfield. Emmery Clark scored five goals for Mountain Ridge, while Analise Anderson finished 12-for-15 on draw controls.

5A Playoffs

Seventh-seeded Wasatch toppled Alta to book its spot in the 5A quarterfinals. Grace Erker was was an impact player for the Wasps, scoring a bundle of goals in the second half of play.

Lauren Bauer scored four goals and Ellie Scott scored three to pace visiting No. 9 seed Provo to an 8-2 halftime lead at No. 8 seed Skyline, and it never looked back from there in advancing to the 5A quarterfinals where it will next take on top seed Olympus.

The third-seeded Miners blanked No. 14 seed Viewmont to secure a matchup with Payson in the 5A quarterfinals. Led by Lily Hunt and Sophie Neff (five goals each), Park City had nine different players score a goal.

No. 11 seed Payson pulled off the biggest upset of the 5A second round as it hit the road to knock off No. 6 seed Woods Cross in overtime and secure its place in the 5A quarterfinals.

No. 5 seed Maple Mountain advances to the quarterfinals after a 14-6 victory over No. 12 seed Box Elder. Taylor Yee had a hat trick in the victory for the Golden Eagles.

Brighton welcomed back defender Ayla Cole—who’d been out all season with injuries—with a dominant playoff victory over Cedar Valley. The Bengals assisted on 12 of their 18 goals.

Top seed Olympus showed off its offensive explosiveness in a big win over No. 17 seed Highland in the 5A second round to secure its place in Saturday’s quarterfinals against No. 9 seed Provo.

The second-seeded Pioneers secured their spot in the 5A quarterfinals with a victory over Bonneville. Freshman Kate Prettyman had a solid game in goal, making 15 saves for Lehi.

