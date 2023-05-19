High school baseball: 6A/5A recap from Super Regional Game 2/3

6A Playoffs

Dax Watts went 3 for 3 with two RBIs while Davin Pace went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the way offensively as No. 7 seed American Fork beat No. 10 seed Corner Canyon in five innings to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 6A Super Regional series.

No. 13 seed Bingham wrapped up the surprising series sweep of No. 4 Copper Hills as the Miners put up a big four spot in the third inning as it took care of business from there for the win in the 6A Super Regional series. Maddax doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the way offensively for the Miners. Hayden Visser earned the save.

Sage Strayer went 3 for 4, while Mason Hartle and Harrison Brainard combined to only allowed three runs and four hits as No. 15 seed Westlake took care of business in Game 2 against No. 2 seed Cyprus to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 6A Super Regional series.

Tua Wolfgramm struck out seven batters, while R.J. Wilson drove in a pair of runs on a double in the third inning as No. 8 seed Pleasant Grove surprised a late rally attempt by No. 9 seed Taylorsville to secure the 2-0 series sweep in the 6A Super Regional series.

Jaxson Reiser and Easton Gunn both went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Remington Edwards went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs as No. 4 seed Mountain Ridge took care of business against No. 12 seed Layton to secure the 2-0 sweep in the 6A Super Regional series.

Tod seed Skyridge completed the 2-0 sweep of No. 16 Davis as it jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and rolled from there. Dalton Young we 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the way offensively while five Skyridge pitchers combined in the six hitter.

No. 14 seed Syracuse scored a run in the first and one more in the seventh, and that was all the run support Jake Hopkins needed as he only allowed one run and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings as work as the Titans beat No. 3 Fremont in Game 2 to force a Game 3 in the 6A Super Regional series.

Zach Edwards went 3 for 5, while Drake Piersall went 2 for 4 with four RBIs as No. 6 seed Riverton beat No. 11 seed Lone Peak to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 6A Super Regional series. Remington Robbins picked up the win as he pitched all six innings while striking out five Lone Peak batters.

Syracuse continued the momentum from its Game 2 win by jumping out to a 4-1 lead on No. 3 Fremont after four innings, and the 13th-ranked Titans made sure it help as they rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the series to prevail 2-1 in the 6A Super Regional series.

5A Playoffs

Kam Coburn went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs and then he also pitched five innings to earn the win with seven strikeouts as No. 3 seed Salem Hills took care of business against No. 19 seed Spanish Fork to complete the 2-0 series sweep in the 5A Super Regional series.

No. 6 seed Jordan scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as it pulled away from No. 11 seed Murray to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 5A Super Regional series. Stockton Mathis went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the way at the plate for Jordan.

No. 7 seed Orem won a wild one against No. 10 seed Maple Mountain in Game 2 of the 5A Super Regional series to secure the 2-0 sweep. Maple Mountain scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead, but Orem responded with three in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

No. 17 seed Woods Cross had the hot bats early against top seed Olympus, which included capitalizing on five Olympus errors as the Wildcats won Game 2 of the 5A Super Regional playoff series to force a Game 3. Beckham Stanger earned the win as he struck out 10 batters, while he helped himself out the plate as well going 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Xaviah Patch went 3 for 4 with an RBI, with Ethan Wayman adding three RBIs as No. 9 seed Brighton edged No. 8 seed Brighton Game 2 of the 5A Super Regional series to force a Game 3.

The bats came alive in Game 2 for No. 12 seed Payson as it rolled past No. 5 seed Viewmont for the Game 2 win to force a Game 3 in the 5A Super Regional series. Cam Ford, Bryce Marvin and Nic Neves all drove in three runs to lead the way offensively for the Lions.

No. 18 Uintah pulled off the Game 2 upset of No. 2 Timpanogos as Brennen Kunkel had a strong game at the plate going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Utes forced a Game 3 in the 5A Super Regional series.

Jackson Brousseau went the distance pitching six innings and striking out five, while olson hitting a solo home run at the plate as No. 4 seed Lehi took care of business against Cottonwood to wrap up the 2-0 series sweep in the 5A Super Regional series.

Gavin Shupe, Beau Blackwell, Alexander Holdstrock and Thomas Pattinson all drove in two runs as No. 17 seed Woods Cross wrapped up the big series upset of top seed Olympus for the 2-1 win the 5A Super Regional. Woods Cross scored three runs in the sixth to break open a 6-6 game, and added an insurance in the seventh as it eliminated the Titans, who struggled with five more Game 3 errors like in Game 2.

Timpanogos broke open a close game scoring 14 runs in the top seventh inning as the No. 2 seed T-Wolves bounced back from a Game 2 loss to beat No. 18 seed Uintah in Game 3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-1. Tate MacGillivray went 3 for 5 with four RBIs to lead the seventh inning charge for Timpanogos.

No. 5 seed VIewmont regrouped from a Game 2 loss to No. 12 Payson to prevail in Game 3 for the 2-1 series in the 5A Super Regional. Jaxon Marble drove in three runs to lead the offense, while Luke Jacobs struck out t0 to earn the win.

Easton Fry, Austin Castor and Riley Brown all drove in two runs, while three different pitchers scattered six runs and seven hits over seven innings as No. 8 seed Brighton regrouped from its Game 2 loss to No. 9 Stanbury to prevail in Game 3 to win the 5A Super Regional series 2-1.

