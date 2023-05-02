BYU gets some wide receiver help in former Eastern Michigan Eagle Darius Lassiter

Only two days removed from losing wide receiver Kody Epps, the BYU Cougars have dipped into the NCAA transfer portal and come out with a commitment that could boost the team’s receiving corps.

Former Eastern Michigan wide receiver Darius Lassiter announced Tuesday on social media that he will be joining the Cougars’ program.

This time if I do it right, I’m lit for life!!! #gocougs🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/nptCzTnIr2 — DL (@darius_lassiter) May 2, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Lassiter chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Washington State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, UNLV, UConn, Tulsa, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina, James Madison, Texas State and Toledo.

Lassiter — who has two years of eligibility remaining — played just one season at Eastern Michigan. Prior to that he was at Butler Community College — for three seasons — where he was teammates with new BYU offensive lineman Caleb Etienne.

In his only season at Eastern Michigan, Lassiter recorded 40 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

He was at his best in the Eagles’ bowl win over San Jose State, when he had a season-high six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

As of May 2, On3 Sports rates Lassiter as the No. 11 best available wide receiver in the transfer portal. By way of comparison, Epps is currently rated No. 5, behind only four-star prospects.

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Lassiter played high school football in Lawrence, Kansas, at Lawrence Free State. He only just entered the transfer portal on April 17 and visited BYU over the weekend.