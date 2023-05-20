High school girls lacrosse: Led by Maddie Potvin, Lone Peak advances to 6A semis

Lone Peak wasted no time in taking control of their 6A quarterfinal matchup against Fremont, scoring the first three goals of the game and ultimately securing a spot in the semifinals with a comfortable 16-7 victory.

“The girls played like a team today. Every single person gave 100% effort and trusted their teammates. We tried to change tempos this week and it really showed today,” said Lone Peak head coach Weslie Lundell.

Lone Peak was led in scoring by Maddie Potvin who scored five goals on the day, with four of those goals coming in the first half.

Lone Peak wasted no time and scored two goals within the first minute of the game with Lauren Siri opening the scoring and then Eliza Agate following soon after.

A couple minutes later, Potvin scored her first goal of the game, finding the back of the net off of a restart.

Fremont’s first goal of the game came with 16 minutes left in the half from Raina Button.

Lone Peak had a very quick response. Just seconds later, they answered with a goal from Cori Jones that would make it a 4-1 advantage.

Lone Peak extended their lead even with Potvin grabbing her second goal of the day with 13:37 left in the first half.

It was about this time that Fremont found their footing in the game and started putting the pressure on Lone Peak goalie Ellie Fuller.

Midway through the half, Fremont got two consecutive goals courtesy of Jensie Jeffries and Jocelyn Jensen.

Once again, Lone Peak had a quick answer by getting another goal from Potvin that see their lead increase to three scores.

Lone Peak got a penalty goal from Sadie Neuenschwander, making it a 7-3 advantage.

Fremont once again cut into the lead with 2:32 left, with Jeffries once again finding the back of the net for the visitors.

Lone Peak would score two more goals heading into half, first from Mikelle Cook with a nice underhand flick and then Potvin ending a stellar first half display with her fourth goal of the game.

For as solid of performance as Lone Peak had in the 1st half, Lundell still felt that certain adjustments needed to me.

“We felt like the ball was on the ground a lot so we just told them to pick up the ground balls. We also told our center to switch up the draw which was great because their center does a really great job at controlling it. We just made a couple of adjusts and were able to keep the ball a lot more,” added Lundell.

Lone Peak came out in the 2nd half ready to make the necessary adjustments and scored four unanswered goals that gave the team a comfortable 12-4 advantage. Lone Peak would go on to goals from Agate, Cori Jones and Lily Brown, while Fremont got 2nd half goals from Bentlee Stander and McKaylee Sargent.

Lone Peak now moves on to the semifinals, where they will face Bingham.