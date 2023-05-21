She got eliminated on ‘The Voice.’ Now, she could win ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” is getting ready to crown a new winner.

Here’s a look at singer Megan Danielle, who has made the show’s top three and could become the Season 21 champion.

The “American Idol” finale airs May 21 at 6 p.m. MDT on ABC.

Who is Megan Danielle on ‘American Idol’?

Megan Danielle, a 20-year-old singer from Georgia, got the surprise of a lifetime when she auditioned for “Idol” with Lauren Daigle’s hit song “You Say”: Daigle, who previously competed on “Idol,” ended up joining her audition and singing along.

During her audition, Danielle, who works at a Southern restaurant with her mom, told the “Idol” judges that she had a band when she was 18 and would frequently perform in bars. But one day, she said, her grandfather pulled her aside and asked her how she could use her talent to serve God, and the singer decided to make a switch to performing Christian music.

With Daigle at her side, Danielle received feedback from the judges, who praised her authenticity. Bryan, specifically, said Danielle had “a real honest rawness.”

Reaching the “American Idol” finale is especially impressive for Danielle, who was almost eliminated before the top 26 reveal. The “Idol” judges had Danielle and contestant Paige Anne compete in a sing-off before ultimately sending Danielle through to the top 26, the Deseret News reported.

During her time on “Idol,” Danielle has performed a wide range of songs, including “You Can’t Stop the Girl” from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Angel from Montgomery” and “Go Rest High on that Mountain.”

Most recently, Danielle released her debut single, “Dream Girl.”

Danielle previously competed on “The Voice.” The singer joined Team Kelly Clarkson and made it to the top nine before being eliminated on Season 18 in 2020, per Screenrant.com.

Megan Danielle performances on ‘American Idol’ 2023

Below are some performances from Danielle’s run on “Idol.”

‘American Idol’ audition

‘American Idol’ top 26

‘American Idol’ top 10

‘American Idol’ top 8