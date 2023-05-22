High school boys lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A quarterfinal weekend recap

6A playoffs

Top seed Corner Canyon had no problem with No. 8 seed Lone Peak in the 6A quarterfinals as the Chargers marched into the semifinals as they seek a state title three-peat. Defender Jack Baird controlled the from start to finish to lead the Chargers.

Despite going 2 for 24 on faceoffs, the Phoenix still managed to come away with a victory over Westlake in the 6A quarterfinals. Seven different players scored for Farmington, led by senior Mason Hepworth and sophomore Mitch Milne, who each scored three goals.

The second-seeded Silverwolves left no room for an upset, as they edged out American Fork to advance to the semifinals. The win extended Fremont’s winning streak to 10 games. The Silverwolves will face Region 1 foe Davis in the semifinals.

The Darts outscored Bingham 5-2 over the game’s final 17 minutes to secure their spot in the 6A semifinals. Senior Emmett Rice recorded five goals and three assists for Davis, while sophomore Ashton Wood chipped-in two goals and five assists. Davis extended its winning streak to eight games.

5A playoffs

The Miners fought through Alta to secure their spot in the 5A semifinals. Riley Mulholland led way for Park City, recording five goals and an assist.

The Titans punched their ticket to the semifinals, knocking off ninth-seeded Maple Mountain in the process. The defense for Olympus stepped up, limiting the Golden Eagles — who were averaging 11 goals per game in two playoff games — to just five goals.

A late surge from Wasatch came up short, as fourth-seeded Northridge came away with a quarterfinal victory. Senior attackman Cy Ketts led the way for the Knights, scoring five goals in his final home game for Northridge.

The second-seeded Bengals secured a date with Park City in the semifinals with a solid quarterfinal victory over Bountiful. Brighton was led by Donovan Wismer and Gabe Carrera, who each scored four goals.

4A playoffs

The top-seeded Bobcats put on an attacking clinic as they defeated Mountain Crest for a quarterfinal victory. Gage Leishman finished with five goals and four assists for Sky View, which received assists on 15 of its 21 goals.

No. 5 seed Judge Memorial edged No. 4 seed Bear River to advance to the 4A semifinals as 11 of its 13 goals were scored by freshman. Rome Swanick led the Bulldogs with five goals and two assists, with Sean Jerome scoring three goals and Will Yarrish adding two. Goalie Connor Knight made 14 saves, including three big ones in the fourth quarter. Judge gave the game ball to LSM Beau Beaudry for his work controlling the middle with two ground balls and four caused turnovers.

Ridgeline outscore the Ravens in every period, securing a solid quarterfinal victory. Reeve Quiggle finished as the top point-getter, as he scored five goals and provided three assists. Quiggle and Jack Jenson each recovered four ground balls.

The sixth-seeded Wolves pulled off the upset of Juan Diego in overtime, advancing their way to the 4A semifinals. Connor Dockery scored the game-winning goal for Green Canyon. Spencer Gerber provided the assist.

