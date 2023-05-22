High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A quarterfinal weekend recap

6A playoffs

Top-seeded Farmington prevailed at home over crosstown rival Davis to advance to the 6A semifinals. Elle Erickson had a strong game in goal for the Phoenix, nabbing 12 critical saves. On attack, Hailey Larsen and Riley Sant finished with three goals apiece for Farmington.

The Sentinels defeated crosstown rival Herriman to keep their deep playoff run alive. Mountain Ridge received attacking contributions from Emmery Clark, Tessa Mortensen and Taya Chalk, who each scored three goals.

Second-seed Lone Peak dispatched Fremont to advance through the quarterfinal round. Ellie Fuller played a strong game in goal, while Eliza Agate controlled the draw for the Knights, who’ll take on Bingham in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Leading by seven goals at halftime, Bingham was met with a furious comeback attempt in the second half from Corner Canyon. The Chargers outscored the Miners 6-1 in the final half, but the comeback attempt fell short as Bingham secured its place in the 6A semifinals.

5A playoffs

Leading by 16 goals at halftime, the Miners cruised the rest of the way to secure a comfortable quarterfinal victory over Payson. Park City’s Sophie Neff finished with five goals and five assists.

The Titans kept their hopes of an undefeated season alive, as they secured a comfortable victory over Provo. Olympus has scored 20 or more goals in its last four games as it heads into the 5A semifinals.

The Bengals edged out Maple Mountain to secure their place in the 5A semifinals. Brighton’s Alex Heugly was key for the Bengals, consistently winning draw controls, while Anabelle Keefer made key saves in goal.

The Wasps went on the road to upset second-seeded Lehi and advance to the 5A semifinals. Anna Luster and Eliza Smedley had an impactful performances for Wasatch, as they defended Lehi standout Alyssa Morgan for most of the game. Kate Lewis made big saves in goal for the Wasps. Lehi’s Alexis Atkin finished with four goals.

4A playoffs

The Soaring Eagle posted 20 goals for the third time this year as it defeated Ridgeline for the 4A quarterfinal victory. Juan Diego will play second-seeded Mountain Crest in the semifinals.

Top-seeded Bear River was dominant in its shutout quarterfinal victory over Logan. Bear River’s MaKenzie Mickelsen finished with six goals and dominated the draw controls, going 17 for 18 on the day. The Bears allowed just three shots on goal.

Fifth-seeded Waterford prevailed over Sky View on the road to secure a place in the 4A semifinals. The 15-goal outing was the highest scoring game the Ravens have had in a winning effort this season.

The Mustangs dispatched Green Canyon to move on to the 4A semifinals. The 19-goal outing was Mountain Crest’s third-highest scoring game of the season. Lilly Lopez finished with six goals and an assist for the Mustangs, while Kamrie Wilkinson passed the 200-goal threshold for her career during the game (reached 202 career goals by the game’s end).

