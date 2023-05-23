How much does a scoop of the most expensive ice cream in the world cost? A cool $6,696

How do you make the most expensive ice cream on the planet?

You make it with the most expensive ingredients of course.

Cellato is a Japanese ice cream company that just broke the Guinness world record for the most expensive ice cream. Each serving costs a cool 873,400 Japanese yen, or $6,696 — a price so high, that not even the Guinness World Records staff got to try it.

The end result of a one-of-a-kind fusion of Japanese and Italian flavors is (reportedly) to die for. Cellato calls it “Byakuya,” which translates to “white night.” It’s one of a series of four different ice creams, all representing the four different seasons.

“It took us over 1.5 year to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right,” a Cellato representative told Guinness. “Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it.”

New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.



The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

The rarest ingredient and keynote of the ice cream is the Phantom White Truffle that is grown only in Alba, Italy, and costs more than $15,000 per kilogram, per Guinness World Records.

Other notes of Italian flavor are created by adding Parmigiano-Reggiano — a special type of parmesan cheese from Italy. And finally the Japanese fusion is created with sake lees, which is a nutritional paste that is a byproduct of rice wine.

At that price, the package takes the experience to a higher level, as described in the product description. Each serving is sprinkled with cheese to resemble snow, decorated with an edible gold leaf and an extra truffle oil to drizzle on top. And don’t forget the handmade spoon — which was made by “techniques and materials used in the construction of temples and shrines.”