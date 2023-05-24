‘The Voice’ reveals its newest winner in a somewhat shocking finale

During a somewhat surprising finale, “The Voice” declared the Season 23 winner who will get $100,000 and a record deal.

Although it was Blake Shelton’s final season as a coach on the show — and two of the five singers in the finale were from Shelton’s team — the winner wasn’t from Team Blake, which has more wins than any other team in “Voice” history.

Instead, the Season 23 victory went to singer Gina Miles, who was on “Voice” newcomer Niall Horan’s team. Host Carson Daly said it marked the smallest margin of victory in the competition’s history, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Standing next to runner-up Grace West, from Shelton’s team, Miles looked visibly shocked when the show called her name and declared her the winner.

“It was crazy, I just did not expect that,” Miles told Entertainment Tonight after the win. “I’m just so very grateful to be here.”

The 19-year-old singer added that her first order of business is to catch up on sleep, eat and call her father.

Horan, meanwhile, said that his relationship with Miles isn’t going to end just because Season 23 of “The Voice” has concluded.

“It’s tough out there. It’s not easy for any of us,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m going to try and make sure that Gina gets looked after, get her in the right rooms, let her write from her heart, and see what happens.”

Who is Gina Miles on ‘The Voice’?

Miles’ victory is especially impressive because she only had two coaches turn for her during her performance of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away” for her blind audition.

Following the performance, Miles had her pick between Horan and Kelly Clarkson. Horan noted that he could sense Miles was nervous, but that he could also tell she has a lot of character in her voice — something he said was particularly impressive considering Miles is just 18.

“You’re gonna grow into this competition,” he told the singer from Illinois. “I feel like you’ve got so much more to give. This is very exciting. Well done.”

Although Clarkson said she was “a really big fan” of Miles’ voice and could help the singer improve her vocal techniques, Miles ultimately opted to join Horan’s team, where she stayed for the entire competition.

Her performances on the show included Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” Kodaline’s “All I Want” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” — which caught the attention of Isaak himself.

“Wow! Consider my chair turned, Gina Miles!” Isaak shared on Facebook. “Great job.”

Gina Miles performances on ‘The Voice’ 2023

Blind audition

Battle

Knockouts

Playoffs

Semifinals

Finale

Who will be the coaches on Season 24 of ‘The Voice’?

“The Voice” will return in the fall, and the following four artists will take on the role of coach:

