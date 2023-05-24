Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 
College Football Sports Utah Utes

Isaac Wilson has made his college decision

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Isaac Wilson has made his college decision
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson has committed to play college football for the Utah Utes.

Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson prepares to face Farmington in a 6A football semifinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Isaac Wilson is returning to his family’s college football roots.

On Wednesday night, the Corner Canyon High quarterback, who is widely considered the second-best prospect in Utah in the Class of 2024 behind teammate Isaiah Garcia, announced that he has committed to play for the Utah Utes.

Wilson’s father Mike played for the Utes from 1993-1994 and his family remained diehard fans of the team before all three of his older brothers — including New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson — played for BYU.

Isaac Wilson has been the most highly-touted recruit of the Wilson brothers, as he holds scholarship offers from Power Five programs all around the country.

In addition to the offers, Wilson is ranked by 247 Sports as the 14th-best quarterback prospect in the entire country in the Class of 2024.

Last season for Corner Canyon — Wilson’s first as the Chargers’ starter — he threw for 3,772 yards with 40 touchdowns against 17 interceptions and ran for 694 yards and five touchdowns.

The timing of the 6 foot, 190-pound Wilson’s commitment is somewhat interesting, as just last week he announced that he was still considering six schools — UCLA, Arizona State, Utah, BYU, Oklahoma State and Arizona — giving the impression that it may be a while before he announced his commitment.

That said, before Wednesday’s announcement he was one of just two quarterbacks in 247’s top 30 in the Class of 2024 who was not yet committed to a school.

“2x (Pac-) 12 champs, seems like all they do is win,” Wilson told On3’s Hayes Fawcett last week when breaking down his final six schools.

“It’s just right down the street to my family and friends. Coach Ludwig runs a clean cut offense that really shows their relations to the next level.”

Wilson becomes the fourth player to commit to the Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class, joining junior college transfer defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua, Alabama high school defensive lineman Isaia Faga and California high school safety Jeilani Davis.

While the Utes traditionally start each recruiting cycle slowly before adding a bunch of commits after the season ends in the fall, getting a commitment from a quarterback often helps build momentum for teams in their recruiting efforts.

Next Up In Sports
In L.A. Dodgers controversy, ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ LGBTQ group wins at the expense of people of faith
‘Nothing like we’ve ever seen’: What to expect when Utes host this week’s Super Regional
High school softball: Top two seeds Spanish Fork, Bountiful advance to 5A state championship series
High school boys lacrosse: Corner Canyon and Fremont advance to 6A championship game
An Athlete Family Village? Utah’s Olympic bidders say that’s part of the vision for another Winter Games
Is BYU finished with recruiting the portal?