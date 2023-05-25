High school girls lacrosse: Lone Peak wins 6A championship with hard fought win over Mountain Ridge

Lone Peak and Mountain Ridge went toe-to-toe in the state 6A girls lacrosse championship. The two teams traded goals throughout the game with each team grabbing that lead at various points during the contest.

In the end, No. 2 Lone Peak were crowned champions, narrowly defeating No. 7 Mountain Ridge by the slimmest of margins 11-10.

Down one with 13 seconds left, Mountain Ridge’s Emmery Clark had a chance to tie the score up and send the game into overtime with a penalty shot.

But just like she has done so many times before, Lone Peak goalie Ellie Fuller came up huge when it mattered most, denying Clark’s shot and sealing the championship for her team.

“The difference for us was controlling the draw. We knew it was going to be a battle and that whoever was able to get the ball would have the advantage. We really just wanted to focus on getting the draw and keeping a hold of the possession,” said Lone Peak head coach Weslie Lindell.

With two minutes left and the game tied, Mountain Ridge committed a penalty that saw the play and player down for the remaining minutes of the game.

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

With fear that Mountain Ridge could scoop up the ball and score at the last second, Lindell said that she was content with her team holding onto the ball and managing possession regardless of what the outcome would be.

“We just wanted to hold on to the ball. We didn’t want to give them a chance to get the ball back on their end. We wanted to take off as much time as possible and things just ended up working perfectly for us,” added Lindell.

This victory for Lone Peak is something that has been on the team’s mind for the entire season and something Lindell hopes is a common occurrence in the many years to come.

“This is huge. These seniors have wanted this all year. This just sets the precedent for all of the other girls to follow. It’s really good to this together for the first time in this program so for the school it’s huge and I could not have been prouder of the girls,” said Lindell.

Lone Peak was led in scoring by Mickelle Cook and Eliza Agate who scored three goals apiece, while Maddie Potvin and Kartina Maddox found the back of the net twice and Lauren Siri added a goal of her own.

Mountain Ridge’s leading scorer was Emmery Clark who scored four times, with Kiarra Clarin, Tessa Mortensen, Amelia Weller and Taya Chalk also contributing in the losing effort.