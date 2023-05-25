The return of summer blockbusters: 18 movies coming to theaters this summer

After the 2020 pandemic and the rise of streaming giants, we’ve gone a handful of summers without the typical blockbuster lineup. Summer 2023 is welcoming the summer blockbuster back with open arms.

When temperatures soar, sitting at the pool gets old or kids begin daydreaming about going back to school — escape the long, hot Utah summer in the cool, comfortable theater (preferably with an ice-cold drink) and watch these 18 movies premiering in theaters.

Here are 18 movies coming to theaters this summer.

1. ‘Fast X’

For more than a decade, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted and outraced their rivals. Once again, they must beat the odds and confront the biggest threat they have ever faced — one that is fueled by blood and revenge. Everything and everyone Dom loves is put at risk by this menacing new opponent.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: May 19.

2. ‘The Little Mermaid’

King Triton’s (Javier Bardem) youngest daughter, Ariel (Halle Bailey), is a beautiful young mermaid fascinated by the human world. After she saves handsome Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) from a deathly shipwreck, she is willing to risk everything to see him once more. Ariel makes a deal with Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) — a power-hungry sea witch — to experience life on shore.

Rating: PG.

Release date: May 26.

3. ‘About My Father’

Sebastian (Sebastian Maniscalco) is prepared to propose to his all-American girlfriend. But before he can pop the question, Sebastian’s father, Salvo (Robert De Niro), insists on spending the weekend with her high-class family. Sebastian fears his eccentric Italian father will embarrass him.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: May 26.

4. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse’

Following a reunion with Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld), Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is thrown back into the spider-verse where he encounters a new threat. The Spider-heroes clash on how to handle the new challenge and find themselves pitted against each other. Miles must redefine what being a hero means to him before he can tackle saving the multiverse.

Rating: PG.

Release date: June 2.

5. ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Set in the 1990s, when the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons (robots that turn into animals) joined a battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: June 9.

6. ‘Elemental’

In Element City, Fire, Air, Earth and Land residents all live among each other — but they never mix. Ember (Leah Lewis), a fiery young woman and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), a mellow guy, challenge they rules they were brought up with when they discover how much they have in common.

Rating: PG.

Release date: June 16.

7. ‘The Flash’

When the Flash (Ezra Miller) travels back in time to change events of the past, he finds himself trapped in an alternate reality where General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned with threats of annihilation. In a desperate attempt for superhero help, Flash turns to Batman — but it is not the Batman he was expecting.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: June 16.

8. ‘Asteroid City’

Plans for the 1955 Junior Stargazer and Space Cadet convention held in Asteroid City go awry when an alien visitor sends the city into quarantine.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: June 23.

9. ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Swashbuckling Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is tasked with retrieving a legendary dial that can alter the course of history. With help from his goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) Indy fights off an old rival in a new era — a former Nazi working for NASA amid the Space Race.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: June 30.

10. ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’

Awkward high schooler Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) discovers she is a descendent of the legendary warrior kraken queens. The kraken queens vow to protect all the ocean’s creatures against the evil mermaids. Ruby must learn to channel her newly-discovered powers while figuring out how to be a normal teenager.

Rating: PG.

Release date: June 30.

11. ‘Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’

It’s up to Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force to capture a new weapon that could threaten all humanity if put in the wrong hands. A global race for the weapon begins and Hunt must begin to consider that nothing — even the people he loves — matters more than tracking it down.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: July 12, 2023.

12. ‘Barbie’

Barbie (Margot Robbie) is expelled from Barbieland for being a flawed doll. Accompanied by Ken (Ryan Gosling) she takes off to the real world to discover what real happiness looks like.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: July 21, 2023.

13. ‘Oppenheimer’

Based on the true story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American scientist involved in the Manhattan Project — leading the development of the atomic bomb.

Rating: N/A.

Release date: July 21.

14. ‘Haunted Mansion’

Harriet (Tiffany Haddish) and her son Ben’s (LaKeith Stanfield) mansion is haunted by ghosts. The pair enlist a ragtag group of spiritual experts (Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis) to help them rid their home of ghosts.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: July 28.

15. ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

The turtle brothers have been kept from the human world for years. They are ready to charm New Yorkers and be accepted and average kids, but they quickly get involved with a mysterious crime syndicate and must fight off an army of mutants.

Rating: PG.

Release date: Aug. 2.

16. ‘Meg 2: The Trench’

An exploratory diving voyage led by Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) turns into madness when maligned mining operations send them into a fight for survival. They are forced to outsmart and outrun massive prehistoric sharks.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: Aug. 4.

17. ‘Jules’

An older man’s (Ben Kingsley) quiet life in Pennsylvania is interrupted when a UFO crash lands in his backyard. He befriends his extraterrestrial visitor and things get messy when meddling neighbors discover what’s going on and inform the government.

Rating: PG-13.

Release date: Aug. 11.

18. ‘Blue Beetle’

An ancient alien relic known as the Scarab finds its way into the hands of teenager Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) and provides him with superpower armor. Jaime must protect the ancient weapon and learn how to channel its unpredictable powers to become the Blue Beetle.

Rating: N/A.

Release date: Aug. 18.