Friday, May 26, 2023 | 
High School Boys Lacrosse Sports High School Sports

High school boys lacrosse: Corner Canyon cruises past Fremont for its 3rd straight 6A title

By McCade Pearson
Corner Canyon celebrates after winning the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Following a lightning delay that lasted nearly two hours, the highly anticipated clash for the state championship between the top two seeded teams in 6A boys lacrosse finally commenced on Friday.

Fremont stayed with mighty Corner Canyon in the opening minutes, as the score was tied 1-1. But as the first quarter progressed, the momentum swiftly shifted in favor of the two-time defending state champions.

In a stunning display of offensive firepower, the Chargers found the back of the net a remarkable five times in just 88 seconds, with each goal coming from a different player.

This scoring spree propelled them to a commanding 6-1 lead, a lead they would firmly hold on to throughout the remainder of the game.

Up 10-1 at the end of the first quarter, there was no looking back for Corner Canyon as it asserted its dominance in an eventual 19-5 win to take home its third straight state championship.

Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon’s Tanner Adamson (27) reacts after winning the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon Tanner Oldroyd (25) reacts after scoring during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon Kisen Muramoto (20) shoots during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon plays Fremont during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Fremont’s Carson Isaacson (2) shoots during the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon’s Landon Fleming (13) celebrates after winning the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Corner Canyon celebrates after winning the 6A boys lacrosse championships at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on May 26, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Ryan Sun, Deseret News
“Getting that big jump-start helped us gain the momentum,” said Blake Franckowiak. “We knew as long as we kept going and going, we could seal the deal.”

It was Franckowiak who struck first, as he unleashed a powerful shot while moving from right to left, finding the perfect angle to tuck the ball into the top left corner of the net to grant his team the early lead.

However, the Silverwolves quickly retaliated as Carson Isaacson stepped up to the challenge and found the back of the net to level the score.

But then came the spree, followed by another statement from the Chargers to assert their authority.

With Corner Canyon up 8-1 and just four seconds left in the first quarter, Porter Wells found the back of the net, then the Chargers swiftly won the ensuing faceoff and initiated a lightning-fast attack.

The ball was swiftly passed to Jacob Osborn, who showcased his scoring prowess by netting his second goal of the game with a flick just as the buzzer sounded.

“It comes down to preparation and it helps nail down that point for us. We practice a lot of different scenarios, whether we are up or down or a minute left. That is one we practiced over and over and we aren’t surprised by the result because we prepare so much,” said Corner Canyon coach Aaron Ika.

Fremont opened the second quarter on a 3-0 run, cutting the lead to six, but never got the gap smaller than that as Corner Canyon coasted its way to the victory. 

Coming into this season without several key seniors from the previous year, Corner Canyon faced uncertainties and challenges.

The Chargers’ journey began with an early setback against Cherry Creek, Colorado, followed by their first in-state loss since lacrosse became officially sanctioned in Utah, where they were outplayed by Olympus.

However, instead of succumbing to these early setbacks, the team stayed resilient and focused. They remained committed to their path, growing together as a unit throughout the season.

Their determination paid off as they closed out the year with an 11-game winning streak and another trophy.

“I am proud of these boys,” Ika said. “They put in the work. They had to learn how to lead and that took a minute, but they also had to find their identity. Some of the tough games early in the year brought us to this moment.”

The Chargers’ triumphant season can be attributed to their exceptional teamwork. Under the leadership of Jack Baird and Lincoln Hanks, their defense displayed impeccable communication and flawless execution.

Mitchell Phipphen’s remarkable goalkeeping skills laid a strong foundation, while the offense demonstrated remarkable depth with goals from 10 different players.

Notably, Jarius Checketts, who battled through numerous knee injuries, sealed the season with a goal, adding an inspiring touch to the Chargers’ success.

“I think we were more of a family this year,” Osborn said. “Team dinners and hanging out together grew us as a family more and it really helped.

“The dogpile after the final whistle, jumping on each other, hugging and embracing, that is what it is all about.”

