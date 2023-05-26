Facebook Twitter
BYU’s Dallin Shurts, Casey Clinger, Kenneth Rooks, plus relay team, qualify for NCAA championships

BYU's Kenneth Rooks

The BYU men qualified athletes in four more events for the NCAA track and field championships during Friday night’s West region preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif.

Dallin Shurts qualified with an eighth-place finish in the discus, Kenneth Rooks qualified with a second-place finish in the steeplechase, Casey Clinger qualified with an eighth-place finish in the 5,000-meter run and the 4x400-meter relay team of Eli Hazlett, Jace Jensen, Landon Maxfield and Josh Taylor qualified with a ninth-place finish on the basis of its time, 3:04.16 — the third-fastest time in school history.

Two nights earlier, Clinger also qualified for nationals in the 10,000-meter run.

It was the second and final day of competition for the men in the West Preliminaries, which serves as a qualifying meet for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to be held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

The final day of women’s preliminary competition will be held Saturday.

The BYU men qualified a total of seven athletes in individual events (counting both of Clinger’s qualifications) plus the relay.

Cameron Bates (javelin), Caleb Witsken (pole vault) and Brandon Garnica (10,000) qualified on Wednesday night. 

Earlier this month, Rooks clocked a time of 8:17.62 in the steeplechase, which stood as the fastest time in the world this year and set an American collegiate record.

That all changed on Friday night. Running in the second heat, Montana’s Duncan Hamilton ran away from the field and finished with a time of 8:16.23 – some 19 seconds faster than his nearest rival – breaking Rooks’ record.

Rooks ran in the third heat and finished first with a time of 8:25.05 to qualify for the NCAA championships.

His showdown with Hamilton in Austin will be one of the meet’s most anticipated rivalries. Duncan finished second in last year’s NCAA championships; Rooks was sixth.

Nine Utah collegians competed in the steeplechase Friday night, but only Rooks and Weber State’s Bronson Winter managed to advance to the NCAA championships.

Winter had only the 13th-fastest time but advanced by finishing third in the second heat behind Hamilton.

The top three in each heat, plus the next three fastest times advance.

Utah State’s Brennan Benson finished with the eighth-fastest time (a personal-record 3:40.96) and eighth in his heat, failing to advance to the NCAA championships by .07 of a second.

Here is how Utah collegians fared in Friday’s NCAA West Preliminary region meet. Q = qualified for the NCAA championships.

NCAA qualifiers – BYU men

Caleb Witsken - pole vault

Cameron Bates - javelin

Dallin Shurts - discus

Casey Clinger - 5,000 meters

Casey Clinger - 10,000 meters

Brandon Garnica - 10,000 meters

Kenneth Rooks – steeplechase

Eli Hazlett-Jace Jensen-

-Landon Maxfield, Josh Taylor  – 4 x 400 relay

Other NCAA qualifiers from Utah schools

Bronson Winter (Weber) - steeplechase

Astley Davis (SUU) – triple jump

Cedar English (SUU) – long jump.

High jump

21st  James Grimsman (BYU)  6-10 ¼

26thT  Kelton Chenworth  6-10 ¼ 

38thT  Aiden Garnett   6-9 ¼

42nd  Seth Krauss   6-6 ¼ 

Triple jump

9th  Astley Davis (SUU)  51-7 ¾  Q

1,500-meter run

8th  Brennan Benson (USU)  3:40.96

21st  Lucas Bons (BYU) 3:51.99

Discus

8th   Dallin Shurts (BYU)   190-11 Q

44th  Danny Bryant (BYU) 168-10

5,000-meter ru

8th   Casey Clinger (BYU)  13:36.27

14th James Corrigan (BYU) 13:40.86

20th  Brandon Garnica (BYU) 13:48.68

38th  Spencer Nelson (USU) 14:12.02

4x100 relay

15th  BYU (Easton Bianchi, Dallin Draper, Jared Davis, Ben Barton)  39.51

3,000-meter Steeplechase

2nd  Kenneth Rooks (BYU)  8:25.05 Q

12th  Joel Mendez (UVU) 8:37.40

13th  Bronson Winter (W) 8:38.92 Q

16th  Jamison Wilkes (W) 8:40.41

24th  Max Wehrli (USU) 8:47.09

29th  Garrett Stanford (BYU)  8:50.35

32nd Mark Crandall (USU) 8:52.57

40th Zachary Erikson (BYU) 9:06.50

43rd Hayden Harward (SUU) 9:10.98

400

22nd  Josh Taylor (BYU)  46.54

4x400

9th  BYU (Eli Hazlett, Jace Jensen, Landon Maxfield, Josh Taylor)  3:04.16 Q   

