BYU has offers out to these 5 uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2024 class

In the past month, two quarterback prospects that BYU has offered in the 2024 recruiting class committed to another school.

On Wednesday, Corner Canyon High’s Isaac Wilson, the brother of former Cougar QB Zach Wilson, committed to Utah. In late April, Luke Moga of Arizona committed to Oregon.

Where does that leave Big 12 bound BYU in terms of quarterbacks it is pursuing for the next recruiting class?

There are 10 quarterbacks in the 2024 class — including Wilson (a four-star recruit) and Moga (three star) — that BYU has offered, according to 247 Sports. Of those 10, five are still uncommitted.

Here’s a look at each of the uncommitted quarterbacks BYU has offered a scholarship to.

Maealiuaki Smith

Height: 6-foot-4.

6-foot-4. Weight: 195 pounds.

195 pounds. High school: Junipero Serra High (San Mateo, California).

Junipero Serra High (San Mateo, California). Scholarship offers, per 247 Sports: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington.

Prospect ratings:

★★★ — 247 Sports.

★★★ — Rivals.

★★★ — On3.

★★★ — ESPN.

Of note: Smith announced he received an offer from BYU on Dec. 22 of last year and he visited the school in early April.

On Friday, 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported that Oklahoma State and Michigan State are trying to schedule upcoming visits with Smith, and that he plans to take an official visit to BYU.

“Coach ARod (BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick) and coach Mitchell (BYU QB offensive analyst Matt Mitchell) have been recruiting me and I had a really good visit there,” Smith told Huffman. “I know I am going to take an official there.”

Smith is the highest-rated QB prospect that BYU has offered that remains uncommitted. ESPN rates him the No. 17 quarterback prospect in the 2024 class, followed by Rivals at No. 26, 247 Sports at No. 31 and On3 at No. 35.

Smith completed more than 67% of his passes as a junior last season for 2,546 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

He led his team to a 13-1 record and a California state runners-up finish, losing in the title game to the No. 1-ranked team in the country, St. John Bosco.

Carson Su’esu’e

Height: 6-foot-5.

6-foot-5. Weight: 200 pounds.

200 pounds. High school: Granger High.

Granger High. Scholarship offers, per 247 Sports: Arizona State, BYU, Florida Atlantic, Hawaii, Pittsburgh, Southern Virginia, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Wayne State, William & Mary.

Prospect ratings:

★★★ — 247 Sports.

★★★ — Rivals.

★★★ — On3.

Not rated — ESPN.

Of note: Su’esu’e played his first three high school seasons in California at De La Salle High, but he is headed to Granger for his senior year.

Coincidentally enough, his first game at Granger will be against Wilson and Corner Canyon.

BYU offered Su’esu’e earlier this week, and on May 1, Huffman noted that Su’esu’e visited BYU this spring, along with Idaho State, Oregon and Utah State.

In 11 games last season, Su’esu’e completed 60% of his passes for 766 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception for De La Salle, according to MaxPreps. He also carried the ball 48 times for 155 yards and seven touchdowns.

Su’esu’e is more raw as a quarterback prospect, as Cougar Sports Insider’s Jeff Hansen indicated, noting in early April that BYU’s top three QB targets for the 2024 class at that time were Wilson, Moga and Smith.

In assessing Su’esu’e, Wilson wrote, “He has the ability to beat teams with his legs and with his arm. That’s why schools like Arizona State, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and Utah threw their hat into the ring early with scholarship offers.”

“Su’esu’e is more raw than the other three names mentioned today, but he has the tools to become every bit as good as those three players at the next level. It will be fascinating to see what BYU does now that Su’esu’e has relocated from California and is playing at local Granger High School.”

On3 is particularly high on Su’esu’e, rating him the No. 34 quarterback prospect nationally in the 2024 class and the sixth-best recruit in the state of Utah.

Dermaricus Davis

Height: 6-foot-4.

6-foot-4. Weight: 190 pounds.

190 pounds. High school: Etiwanda High (Rancho Cucamonga, California).

Etiwanda High (Rancho Cucamonga, California). Scholarship offers, per 247 Sports: Arizona, BYU, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State.

Prospect ratings:

★★★ — 247 Sports.

★★★ — Rivals.

★★★ — On3.

Not rated — ESPN.

Of note: Davis announced on May 17 he was offered by BYU — it’s one of four offers he’s received in May, along with Pac-12 schools Washington and Arizona and the Mountain West’s San Diego State.

Davis has three official visits coming in the next few weeks — 247 Sports’ Greg Biggins reported earlier this week that he will visit Arizona on June 10, Oregon State on June 16 and Washington on June 24.

Biggins also reported that the quarterback is talking with BYU and Penn State about potential visits as well.

Last season, Davis completed 62% of his passes for 3,390 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

On3 is particularly high on Davis, rating him the No. 22 quarterback in the country and the 28th-best prospect out of California.

Lance Reynolds III

Height: 6-foot-2.

6-foot-2. Weight: 190 pounds.

190 pounds. High school: Orem High.

Orem High. Scholarship offer, per 247 Sports: BYU.

Prospect ratings:

★★★ — 247 Sports.

Not rated — Rivals.

Not rated — On3.

Not rated — ESPN.

Of note: Reynolds, a legacy recruit whose father, grandfather and uncles all played offensive line at BYU, got a scholarship offer from BYU back in March.

After a great talk with coach Sitake, I’m excited to announce I’ve been offered by BYU

Thanks for my friends and family that have helped me get to this point… go cougs!!!⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/nqSf7zEbmV — Lance Reynolds (@Lancerey545) March 16, 2023

Not long after that, 247 Sports officially gave him a rating, naming him a three-star recruit.

Last season in his first year as the starter, Reynolds completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,177 yards, 25 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also ran the ball 67 times for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Reynolds has also played wide receiver for Orem.

247 Sports currently rates Reynolds as the No. 25 recruit in the state of Utah in the 2024 class and the No. 116 QB nationally.

Enoch Watson

Height: 6-foot-2.

6-foot-2. Weight: 190 pounds.

190 pounds. High school: American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Arizona).

American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Arizona). Scholarship offer, per 247 Sports: BYU.

Prospect ratings:

Not rated — 247 Sports.

Not rated — Rivals.

Not rated — On3.

Not rated — ESPN.

Of note: Last week, Watson announced that BYU was the first Division I school to offer him a scholarship.

God is Great!!! After a great conversation with Coach Roderick, I am BLESSED to have earned my FIRST division 1 offer to Brigham Young University! @CoachRoderick @BYUfootball @CoachMeetch @alaqcfootball @TyDetmer14 @mxrd15 pic.twitter.com/k5VdwuVnSA — Enoch Watson (@Enoch_Watson1) May 19, 2023

Watson has multiple ties to the Cougar program: his brother, Pierson Watson, signed to BYU’s 2023 recruiting class as a linebacker prospect.

Enoch Watson also will be coached this year by former Cougar quarterbacks Ty Detmer and Max Hall at ALA, after previously playing at Coconino High in nearby Flagstaff with his brother.

He’s expected to play more in a pass-heavy offense under Detmer, the head coach, and Hall, the offensive coordinator, at ALA after playing in a run-heavy offense at Coconino.

Last year in his second season as a starter, Watson completed 50.5% of his passes for 641 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 322 yards on 45 carries, with eight touchdowns.

What quarterbacks has BYU offered that are committed elsewhere?

BYU has also offered these five quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, though they all are currently committed to other Power Five programs:

