Jimmer Fredette will represent the United States at an international basketball tournament

Last year, former BYU Cougars basketball star Jimmer Fredette got involved with the United States’ 3x3 hoops program, and this week he’ll don the red, white and blue at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Austria.

The 34-year-old Fredette was on the United States 3x3 team last November that won the AmeriCup tournament in Miami, with Fredette making the tournament-winning shot against Puerto Rico.

This week, he’ll be joined by teammates Dylan Travis, Canyon Barry and Kareem Maddox.

The 20-nation men’s World Cup will be held May 30-June 4 (the 20-nation women’s World Cup will be played concurrently), with Fredette and the United States opening group play on Wednesday against Latvia and Australia, followed by games on Friday versus Slovenia and Austria.

Fredette has said on numerous occasions that he hopes to represent the United States in 3x3 at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Fredette, the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA draft, left BYU as the school’s all-time leading scorer (since surpassed by Tyler Haws), and played in the league until 2015.

Since getting drafted, he has played in the NBA, NBA G League, in China and in Greece. He last played professionally in China in 2021 for the Shanghai Sharks and now resides in Colorado.