Wendy’s rolls out new spicy and strawberry menu items

Wendy’s added three new menu items on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, customers can start ordering these items, which include the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Ghost Pepper Fries and Strawberry Frosty. According to Eat This, Not That, Wendy’s is leaning into spicy foods to meet consumer demand.

What is the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich?

Wendy’s said on its website the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich is “probably too hot for you.” The sandwich has multiple layers of spice, including ghost pepper cheese, ghost pepper fried onions and ghost pepper fried ranch.

The ghost pepper fries are likely to bring some heat, too. Chew Boom said these fries are the chain’s regular fries with a spicy sauce on them.

Ghost peppers are pretty spicy. According to the Pepper Scale, “The ghost chili plays differently. It’s extremely hot on first bite, but the heat slowly builds, moving to the back of your throat, and lingers for a prolonged time. For some, it can take 15 to 30 minutes to clear the intensity of the heat.”

After eating so much spicy food, you might need a Frosty to cool down your tongue. Wendy’s is bringing back the strawberry Frosty. Reportedly, this icy, creamy dessert uses real strawberry puree. Today said it had a successful run when it debuted in 2022. This might be the perfect dessert to dip your fries into.

How to try Wendy’s new menu items

These items are available for a limited amount of time and you may have to order through DoorDash or the Wendy’s mobile app to try them.

Chew Boom reported, “Additionally, from May 3 through May 9, 2023, if you have or sign-up for DashPass, DoorDash’s membership service, you’ll be able to score $5 off your next order of $15 or more when you include a Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich before checkout. This sandwich is a DashPass exclusive item, delivered exclusively through DoorDash until May 17, 2023.”

The strawberry Frosty and fries are also available on the Wendy’s mobile app, per Today.

Wendy’s cobb salad and other new menu items

In late March, Wendy’s added other items to its menu. Deseret News reported the chain added blueberry pomegranate lemonade, a grilled chicken ranch wrap and a grilled chicken cobb salad.

Why Wendy’s could be adding spicy items

Could it be because of Gen Z?

When Business Insider analyzed the eating habits of Gen Zers, it found they like to eat spicy foods. Panda Express’ Del Rio said, “Spice levels generally heat up with younger generations.” It could be Wendy’s is attempting to appeal to younger generations by including these more spicy offerings.

It could be U.S. adults like spicy food more overall, too. The Food Institute said a survey of 2,000 Instacart customers found 74% of them like to add hot sauce to their food.

Pete Foster, owner of San Pedro Café in Hudson, Wisconsin, said to The Food Institute, “The American restaurant customer’s palate is changing. More guests enjoy spicy and heavily seasoned dishes.”

What are Wendy’s sauces?

Wendy’s has different sauce flavors, including hot honey, ghost pepper ranch, BBQ, sweet and sour, honey mustard and buttermilk ranch. For salad dressings, it has pomegranate vinaigrette, Caesar, ranch and southwest ranch, per Wendy’s website.

What are Wendy’s breakfast hours?

Most Wendy’s start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., according to its website. Breakfast is available at participating locations. The chain offers items like its signature breakfast potatoes and croissant egg sandwiches for breakfast.

What are Wendy’s hours?

Wendy’s are generally open from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, per USA Today.

