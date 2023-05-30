After 23 seasons, Blake Shelton has left ‘The Voice.’ Here’s who is replacing him

Although the format of “The Voice” hasn’t changed much over 23 seasons, things will look a bit different going into Season 24.

Who are the coaches on ‘The Voice’ Season 24?

For starters, Blake Shelton, who has been the only original coach remaining on the show, will be gone. Season 23 marked his last, the Deseret News previously reported.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement, per NBC News. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

In Shelton’s place steps another country superstar: Reba McEntire.

McEntire’s history with “The Voice” goes back to the beginning, when she served as an adviser for Shelton’s team during the Battle round of Season 1, per the Deseret News.

Shelton previously revealed that McEntire was actually NBC’s first choice for a coach in the country music lane, Taste of Country reported. Although the “Fancy” singer wasn’t able to take on the gig at the time, she has still been able to offer her expertise to the show as a mentor.

The other coaches joining McEntire for Season 24 of “The Voice” are:



Niall Horan, who made his “Voice” coaching debut in Season 23 and won with contestant Gina Miles.

John Legend, who previously coached Seasons 16 through 22, and won Season 16 with singer Maelyn Jarmon, according to NBC.com.

Gwen Stefani, who coached Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, and 22, and won Season 19 with Carter Rubin, who became the youngest male singer to win the competition at 15, per the Deseret News.

When does Season 24 of ‘The Voice’ premiere?

Season 24 of “The Voice” will premiere in the fall, although a specific premiere date has not yet been released, Parade reported.

Who was the most recent winner of ‘The Voice’?

Although it was Shelton’s final season as a coach on the show — and two of the five singers in the finale were from the country star’s team — the winner wasn’t from Team Blake, which has more wins than any other team in “Voice” history.

Instead, the Season 23 victory went to 19-year-old singer Gina Miles, who was on “Voice” newcomer Horan’s team. Host Carson Daly said it marked the smallest margin of victory in the competition’s history, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Miles’ victory is especially impressive because she only had two coaches turn for her during her performance of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away” for her blind audition.

Her performances on the show included Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” Kodaline’s “All I Want” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” — which caught the attention of Isaak himself.

“Wow! Consider my chair turned, Gina Miles!” Isaak shared on Facebook. “Great job.”