BYU, Utah, Utah State announce early-season TV and kickoff details for 2023 football season
All 3 will be showcased in primetime games during the season’s first month
Kickoff times and TV designations for several weeks of the 2023 college football season were announced Wednesday, particularly in the early portion of the year.
Here’s the new information we know about the 2023 schedules for BYU, Utah and Utah State.
What details did BYU announce about its 2023 schedule?
- The Cougars have game times and TV information for their first three games of the year, as well as BYU’s first Big 12 home game against Cincinnati.
- BYU will host Sam Houston in the season opener on Sept. 2, with game time set for 8:15 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
- The next week, BYU will host Southern Utah at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, with the game on ESPN+.
- The Cougars’ first road game — at Arkansas on Sept. 16 — will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN2.
- BYU’s conference home opener against Cincinnati — played on Friday, Sept. 29 — will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, one of six “special date conference matchups” the Big 12 announced.
- That leaves just one September game — BYU’s Big 12 opener at Kansas — without any game details.
What details did Utah announce about its 2023 schedule?
- The Utes now have kickoff times and broadcast information for four of their games.
- Utah will start the season on a Thursday night hosting Florida at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31, with ESPN broadcasting the game.
- The Utes’ first road game — at Baylor on Sept. 9 — will kick off at 10 a.m. MT and again be broadcast on ESPN.
- Utah’s final nonconference game — hosting Weber State on Sept. 16 — will kick at noon and be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.
- The Utes also know their Friday night game at Oregon State on Sept. 29 will kick off at 7 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
What details did Utah State announce about its 2023 schedule?
- The Mountain West Conference’s announcement of its national television package revealed details about eight of the Aggies’ 12 games this season.
- Utah State will kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2 with a 10 a.m. MT kickoff at Iowa. The game will be televised on FS1.
- The Aggies’ Sept. 30 nonconference game at UConn will also kick off at 10 a.m. MT and be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
- Utah State’s MWC opener — at Air Force on Friday, Sept. 15 — will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised on CBS Sports Network.
- The Aggies will appear on CBS Sports Network six times and their game at San Diego State will be broadcast on one of the Fox Sports Networks.
- Utah State’s home game against Fresno State was moved up a day to Friday, Oct. 13, and is one of three Friday games for the Aggies, including at Air Force (Sept. 15) and at New Mexico (Nov. 24).