BYU, Utah, Utah State announce early-season TV and kickoff details for 2023 football season

Kickoff times and TV designations for several weeks of the 2023 college football season were announced Wednesday, particularly in the early portion of the year.

Here’s the new information we know about the 2023 schedules for BYU, Utah and Utah State.

What details did BYU announce about its 2023 schedule?

The Cougars have game times and TV information for their first three games of the year, as well as BYU’s first Big 12 home game against Cincinnati.

BYU will host Sam Houston in the season opener on Sept. 2, with game time set for 8:15 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

The next week, BYU will host Southern Utah at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, with the game on ESPN+.

The Cougars’ first road game — at Arkansas on Sept. 16 — will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN2.

BYU’s conference home opener against Cincinnati — played on Friday, Sept. 29 — will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, one of six “special date conference matchups” the Big 12 announced.

That leaves just one September game — BYU’s Big 12 opener at Kansas — without any game details.

What details did Utah announce about its 2023 schedule?

The Utes now have kickoff times and broadcast information for four of their games.

Utah will start the season on a Thursday night hosting Florida at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31, with ESPN broadcasting the game.

The Utes’ first road game — at Baylor on Sept. 9 — will kick off at 10 a.m. MT and again be broadcast on ESPN.

Utah’s final nonconference game — hosting Weber State on Sept. 16 — will kick at noon and be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

The Utes also know their Friday night game at Oregon State on Sept. 29 will kick off at 7 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

What details did Utah State announce about its 2023 schedule?