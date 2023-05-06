High school softball: 3A/2A playoff roundup from Saturday

3A Playoffs

3A first round

Fourth-seeded Carbon picked up a first round victory over ALA Saturday morning, scoring 14 of its 18 runs in the first and third innings combined. Kylan Sorenson and Gabby Vasquez batted-in half of the runs for the Dinos, who recorded 15 hits.

Third-seeded North Sanpete picked up a solid result in its opening playoff game, shutting-out Richfield to stay on the winner’s side of the bracket. The Hawks recorded 15 hits to the Wildcats’ one. North Sanpete’s Madyson Steadman was the game’s most lethal hitter, recording a home run and a double en route to four RBIs.

After winning its play-in game against Judge, Juab didn’t have much up its sleeve, as it fell handily to the second-seeded Falcons, who recorded a whopping 15 hits on zero errors. Saige Hancock and Jayda Gleave each hit a home run in the opening round Canyon View victory.

No. 12 seed Manti takes down No. 5 seed Providence Hall. Manti’s Haylee Daniels had 5 RBIs while also hitting a home run.

No. 1 seed Grantsville scored 20 runs in just the third inning to defeat No. 16 seed Ben Lomond. Grantsville did not allow Ben Lomond a single hit in the 3A playoff victory.

Kaydence Busk, Jerzy Moon, Echo Pallesen, Kendi Rollins and Audrey Stewart each drove in two runs as No. 11 seed Juan Diego edged No. 14 seed Richfield in a high-scoring 3A one-loss bracket game to extend its season into next week.

No. 6 seed Union holds No. 11 seed Juan Diego scoreless in the 3A playoff victory. The Cougars had consistent hitting throughout the roster with six different players recording RBIs in the win.

No. 7 seed Morgan proves too much for No. 10 seed Ogden to handle. Morgan never trailed after scoring four runs in the opening inning. The Trojans ended with 18 hits in the win.

3A one-loss bracket

No. 5 seed Providence Hall kept its season alive with a five-inning win over No. 13 seed American Leadership in the 3A one-loss bracket.

No. 9 seed South Summit beats out No. 8 seed Emery for the 3A playoff victory. South Summit got off to a quick 4-0 lead after the first inning, which it rode all the way to victory.

No. 16 seed Ben Lomond struggled to score against No. 8 seed Emery. The Spartans held Ben Lomond scoreless and ended the Scots season.

No. 15 seed Juab keeps its season alive with a slim 14-10 victory over the No. 10 seed Ogden. Juab earned a quick 7-0 lead, but the Tigers fought back within 7-9. Juab put away Ogden in the seventh inning after scoring four runs.

2A Playoffs

2A first round

Thanks to solid team hitting and strong pitching from Trinity Whatcott, the third-seeded Broncos kicked off their tournament on the right foot, defeating Panguitch with relative ease. Whatcott pitched a no-hitter and eight strikeouts. Lizzie and Halli Palmer each recorded a game-high three RBIs for San Juan.

The Rams needed only three innings to pick up their first win of the 2A tournament — thanks in large part to a 10-run opening inning that allowed them to cruise the rest of the way. Junior pitcher Madison Adams was dominant in the circle for Parowan, pitching a no-hitter that included seven strikeouts.

The Eagles ended their 2A first round matchup in just 2.5 innings after scoring a whopping 26 runs in the bottom of the second. Nine different players notched an RBI for Duchesne, which handily maintained its position on the winners side of the bracket thanks to the blowout victory.

No. 1 seed Enterprise dominates its first postseason matchup with No. 16 seed Kanab. Enterprise held Kanab without a hit in the 2A victory while the Wolves’ Addi Nelson recorded four RBIs and a home run.

No. 7 seed Gunnison Valley dominates No. 10 seed Milford 16-6 in the 2A playoff victory. Gunnison Valley put the pressure on early, earning a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth inning. The lead was too much for the Tigers to overcome and Gunnison Valley advances.

No. 9 seed Millard defeats No. 8 seed North Summit in the 2A playoffs. Millard’s Hailey Flynn threw 15 strikeouts while also hitting a home run in the Eagles victory.

Danzee Bradshaw and Hailee Hawkins each doubled twice and then combined for five RBIs as No. 5 seed Beaver dominated No. 12 Altamont in three innings for the 2A first round win. Hawkins earned the victory by striking out five of her nine outs and only allowing one hit.

No. 6 South Sevier takes care of business, defeating No. 11 North Sevier. The Rams had consistent hitting throughout its roster, which resulted in a nine-run third inning.

2A one-loss bracket

Gracie Jensen had a huge day at the plate as Kanab rolled past North Summit for the win in the 2A one-loss bracket. Jensen went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs. Taylor Janes added a pair of doubles of her own and two more RBIs in the win.

Allie Monroe drove in five runs and then Miley Wilden had a great performance on the mound, only allowing three hits in four innings while striking out four as the Tigers rolled past Monticello for the 2A one-loss bracket win.

No. 11 seed North Sevier jumped all over No. 14 seed Panguitch en route to the easy victory in the 2A one-loss bracket as it advances to play another game in the state tournament next week.

Piute kept its season alive in dominant fashion in the 2A one-loss bracket as it broke open a close game with nine runs in the fourth inning on its way to the five-inning win over Altamont. Seven different T-Birds drove in runs in the win.

