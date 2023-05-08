High school girls golf: Lone Peak seizes 6A lead after Day 1 led by freshman Saydie Wagner

After a strong showing during Day 1 of the 6A state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course on Monday defending state champion Lone Peak is in great position to make a run at a repeat state title.

Lone Peak shot a team score of 306 and will enjoy a 25-stroke lead over second place Weber heading into Tuesday’s final round.

The Knights had three players shoot in the 70s, with its fourth golfer shooting an 84 during the opening day.

Region 4 medalist Saydie Wagner led the way for Lone Peak in Day 1 as the freshman was the only golfer to shoot under par with a 1-under 71. She birdied No. 18 to post a red number.

American Fork’s Lily Shin sits in second place after firing an even-par 72, with Weber’s Remi Rawlings in third with a 73.

Rounding out the top five are Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long at 2-over and Adley Nelson at 5-over. Long, a sophomore, was the 6A runner-up a year ago, but she’ll have some work ahead of her on Tuesday to fight back and push Wagner for the 6A individual title.

Class 6A state tournament

Full leaderboard

At Riverbend Golf Course

Team scores (Top 10 made cut)



Lone Peak, 306 Weber, 331 Corner Canyon, 343 Fremont, 332 Farmington, 354 Skyridge, 370 Bingham, 372 Copper Hills, 373 Herriman, 374 American Fork, 379

Individual results (Top 20)

71 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

72 — Lily Shin, American Fork

73 — Remi Rawlings, Weber

74 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

77 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak

78 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont

78 — Alyssa Meadow, Corner Canyon

79 — Sydney Richards, Farmington

79 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman

82 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton

83 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington

83 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills

83 — Samantha Messerly, Weber

83 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont

84 — Audrey Crump, Herriman

84 — Halley Woodley, Lone Peak

84 — Andi Armstrong, Skyline

85 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon

86 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

86 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove

86 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak

86 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber

