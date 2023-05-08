High school girls golf: Lone Peak seizes 6A lead after Day 1 led by freshman Saydie Wagner

After a strong showing during Day 1 of the 6A state tournament at Riverbend Golf Course on Monday defending state champion Lone Peak is in great position to make a run at a repeat state title.
Lone Peak shot a team score of 306 and will enjoy a 25-stroke lead over second place Weber heading into Tuesday’s final round.
The Knights had three players shoot in the 70s, with its fourth golfer shooting an 84 during the opening day.
Region 4 medalist Saydie Wagner led the way for Lone Peak in Day 1 as the freshman was the only golfer to shoot under par with a 1-under 71. She birdied No. 18 to post a red number.
American Fork’s Lily Shin sits in second place after firing an even-par 72, with Weber’s Remi Rawlings in third with a 73.
Rounding out the top five are Lone Peak’s Aadyn Long at 2-over and Adley Nelson at 5-over. Long, a sophomore, was the 6A runner-up a year ago, but she’ll have some work ahead of her on Tuesday to fight back and push Wagner for the 6A individual title.
Class 6A state tournament
At Riverbend Golf Course
Team scores (Top 10 made cut)
- Lone Peak, 306
- Weber, 331
- Corner Canyon, 343
- Fremont, 332
- Farmington, 354
- Skyridge, 370
- Bingham, 372
- Copper Hills, 373
- Herriman, 374
- American Fork, 379
Individual results (Top 20)
71 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
72 — Lily Shin, American Fork
73 — Remi Rawlings, Weber
74 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
77 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak
78 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont
78 — Alyssa Meadow, Corner Canyon
79 — Sydney Richards, Farmington
79 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman
82 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton
83 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington
83 — Bailee Carrigan, Copper Hills
83 — Samantha Messerly, Weber
83 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont
84 — Audrey Crump, Herriman
84 — Halley Woodley, Lone Peak
84 — Andi Armstrong, Skyline
85 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon
86 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
86 — Meagan Carter, Pleasant Grove
86 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak
86 — Izzy Rawlings, Weber