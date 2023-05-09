Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 
High School Golf Sports High School Sports

High school girls golf: Skyline’s Ashley Lam leads Eagles to first state championship in program history

Skyline’s Ashley Lam led the Eagles to their first-ever girls state championship at Remuda Golf Course on Tuesday.

By Justin Giles
SHARE High school girls golf: Skyline’s Ashley Lam leads Eagles to first state championship in program history
Skyline golfers admire their trophy

Skyline golfers admire their trophy after taking the 5A high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

With Timpview looking for its fourth consecutive state title, Skyline’s Ashley Lam made sure that didn’t happen as the junior shot a blistering 11 under par to lead the Eagles to their first-ever girls state championship at Remuda Golf Course on Tuesday.

“It’s very exciting,” said Lam with a big smile on her face. “I love this team and to be able to win it for our school is very special.” 

“I’ve never seen a team so determined and that worked so hard throughout the year to get to this point,” added Skyline head coach Kenny James. “Everyone was prepared and focused and I give all the credit to the juniors on this team. Avery Kraatz, Tegan Halloran and Ashley have been phenomenal all year by coaching up the other girls, encouraging them and always helping them. We’re a young team, but you wouldn’t know it with the way the girls carry themselves. They’re amazing.”

0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000584.jpg

Skyline’s Ashley Lam sends her ball toward the hole as she competes in the 5A girls high school state championships at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004756_copy.jpg

Skyline players admire their championship trophy after taking the 5A high school state championships at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000974.jpg

Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite lines up her ball as she competes in the 5A girls high school state championships at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000335.jpg

Timpview’s Seneti Toluta’u watches her ball as she competes in the 5A girls high school state championships at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004326_copy.jpg

The awards are handed out at 5A girls high school state championships at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003982.jpg

Skyline players cheer as Ashley Lam walks to receive her individual winner medal in the 5A girls high school state championships at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000431.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000121.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000017.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000193.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000840.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000494.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_001152.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_001828.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003694.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004252.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_002756.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003055.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003116.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004376_copy.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004195.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004672_copy.jpg

5A girls compete for the high school state championship at Remuda Golf Course in Ogden on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 22
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000584.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004756_copy.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000974.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000335.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004326_copy.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003982.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000431.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000121.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000017.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000193.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000840.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_000494.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_001152.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_001828.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003694.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004252.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_002756.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003055.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_003116.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004376_copy.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004195.jpg
0509prp5Agolf.spt_SW_004672_copy.jpg

Heading into day two, Skyline, Bonneville and Timpview were neck-and-neck as they were all within one stroke of each other. Skyline started to pull away with a seven-shot lead heading into the back nine, but Timpview wouldn’t go away as the defending champs made one last push thanks to Emma Lillywhite and Seneti Toluta’u, who finished second and third respectively. With Skyline holding on to a two-stroke lead late in the day, the Eagles didn’t let the pressure get to them as Halloran birdied the final hole and Lam followed right behind with a par as the crowd erupted to give Skyline the 5A state title. 

“That was the biggest putt of my life,” said Lam. “With everyone watching, it was exciting and scary all at the same time.” 

“Ashley is so good and consistent,” added James. “She tied the course record at Murray Park last week with a 61. She’s so talented and there’s nothing in golf that she can’t do. She’s amazing and so battle tested. We knew she was going to make that last putt.”

Skyline finished with a team score of 630, five shots better than defending champion Timpview, which finished second at 635. Bonneville finished third (649), while Olympus (656) and Wasatch (666) rounded out the top five. 

“The girls peaked at the right time, and we shot our lowest scores of the season right before state,” said James. “The girls came in with confidence and made the most of their opportunities. I’m so happy for them. They deserve it.” 

On the individual side, Lam — who had a five-stroke lead heading into day two — stayed aggressive as the junior fired a 4-under 68, to go with her 7-under 65 on Monday. Lillywhite tried to close the gap at the start with a birdie on the first hole, but that’s as close as the Timpview junior would get as Lam extended her lead with four birdies on the front nine to cruise to the victory. 

“I was just playing my game and tried not to think about it,” said Lam about her individual lead. “I really like this course and the greens are really good. I stayed aggressive and I’m just glad that I could help my team get the win.”

For Lam, winning medalist honors was a long time coming, as the junior finished third and fifth over the past two years. 

Not only will Lam look to defend her title next year, but with the entire team coming back — with three juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen — Skyline will certainly be the favorite next year after making program history.

Team Scores

1. Skyline 

2. Timpview 

3. Bonneville

4. Olympus

5. Wasatch

6. Spanish Fork 

7. Uintah

8. Stansbury

9. Northridge 

10. Park City

11. Brighton

 

Individual Results

133 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

142 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

144 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

147 — Ellie Olsen, Wasatch

147 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

148 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

149 — Lilly Wagstaff, Olympus

149 — Myra O’farrell, Jordan

151 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

156 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

156 — Catherine Cook, Brighton

156 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville

157 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

157 — Whitney Grant, East

158 — Mckenzie White, Uintah

Next Up In Sports
High school girls golf: Lone Peak runs away with repeat 6A title, Aaydn Long birdies final 3 holes to claim 6A medalist
BYU aims to compete on the field and in the stands in the Big 12
Why Andy Ludwig is considered one of the best offensive coordinators in college football
Competition has emerged for Salt Lake City in the race for an MLB expansion team
What Utah ties have signed as free agents after going undrafted?
Grading the Jazz: Jordan Clarkson showed a new side of his game