What to know about Utah softball as it continues quest toward an NCAA title

It was another memorable and historic week in University of Utah sports.

The softball team won its three-game Super Regionals series against San Diego State to capture its first Women’s College World Series berth in 29 years in front of record-breaking crowds.

The Utes overcame a loss in the first game Friday, bouncing back to win 10-1 Saturday and 7-2 Sunday.

Ace pitcher Mariah Lopez was fantastic, and in the final two contests she received significant run support to eliminate the Aztecs.

No. 15-seeded Utah faces a Pac-12 team, No. 7 Washington, Thursday (7:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN) in the double-elimination tournament in Oklahoma City. The last time the Utes went this far was 1994, when current coach Amy Hogue was a player.

“It has been too long. They have been building and doing all the things that it takes to get there. You can’t take what we just did for granted,” Hogue said after Sunday’s win. “It’s incredibly hard. I just talked to my former coach who has been there. Took me there, led us there — Jo Evans. She said, ‘You have to enjoy every minute of it because it is just so hard to get there. You’re going. Go and have a good time.’”

In case you missed it

Utah football earned a significant offseason recruiting win last week when Corner Canyon star quarterback Isaac Wilson committed to the Utes.

Then he was included in the roster for the annual summertime Elite 11 Finals, a showcase of top prep quarterbacks. Wilson was one of 20 selected.

From June 14-16 in Los Angeles, Wilson and the other 19 QBs will participate in a variety of events.

From the archives

Extra points

Fanalyst

What a treat!!! The Lady Utes were on ESPN for the Super Regional this weekend, all three games!!! They lost a close game to San Diego State in the opener and then swept the next two in convincing fashion and are off to the College World Series!!!! Pitching, power and defense did the trick and Utah gets back to the World Series for the first time in 29 years! Almost as much fun was seeing the fan turnout, which set records three days in a row. The Lady Utes will draw Washington and along with Stanford the Pac-12 has three team in the series. Of course one of the three will get bounced with the Utes playing the Huskies. A good showing for the conference, and really, a great time to be a Ute!!! Next team up ... Washington!!! Go Lady Utes!!!

— stathis

What a great talent. Everything you want in your starting ace. I heard her interviewed after the last SDS win and she is poised, honest and real. Good luck this weekend, Ms. Lopez. You are a gem.

— xert

Up next

June 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Softball | Women’s College World Series vs. Washington | @Oklahoma City | ESPN

June 7-8 | TBA | Track and field | NCAA championships | @Austin, Texas