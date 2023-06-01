It’s conference realignment season and a few schools just got a boost in their value

When it comes to conference realignment, Notre Dame, Miami, Arizona State and USF are all a little more desirable and have a little more clout today than they did yesterday.

The Association of American Universities — AAU — announced the addition of six new members on Thursday, including the aforementioned four schools, plus UC Riverside and George Washington.

“I’m excited to invite these six diverse institutions to AAU,” AAU board chair and University of Southern California president Carol L. Folt said in a statement. “AAU members are distinguished by the quality of their education and research. It is a testament to our higher education system that we have this many leading research universities in every corner of our country.

“Congratulations to the faculty, staff and students for this recognition of their hard work and their leadership in research and education. We look forward to our joint efforts to continue to transform lives through higher education.”

While AAU membership isn’t often the first thing that comes to mind in discussions surrounding conference realignment, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have valued membership in the association in the past when adding to their respective conferences, per Sports Illustrated.

Of the now 69 AAU member schools in the United States, 13 are currently in the Big Ten — Nebraska is the only non-AAU university in the conference — with two more on the way in USC and UCLA.

In the Pac-12, meanwhile, Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Stanford, Utah and Washington are all members, with Arizona State now gaining entry as well.

Other notable AAU universities — when it comes to college football especially — include North Carolina (ACC), Texas (Big 12, soon to be SEC), Duke (ACC), Texas A&M (SEC), Virginia (ACC), Georgia Tech (ACC), Vanderbilt (SEC), Florida (SEC), Pittsburgh (ACC), Missouri (SEC) and Kansas (Big 12).

The AAU is “an association of leading comprehensive research universities distinguished by the breadth and quality of their programs of (a) academic research and scholarship and (b) graduate education,” with membership gained upon invitation.

Per the association’s membership policy, “the association does not have a specific limit on the number of its members, it values remaining a relatively small organization whose composition enables productive meetings and collegial relationships among the member presidents and chancellors. It endeavors to balance these characteristics of the association with the expectation that its membership will include the leading research-intensive universities.”

Currently there are only a few AAU schools at the FBS level that are not in a Power Five football conference.

Those include: Tulane (AAC), Rice (AAC), USF (AAC) and Buffalo (MAC).

What did Notre Dame, Miami, Arizona State and USF have to say about entry into the AAU?