Chick-fil-A brings back its summer milkshake — and is testing a new sandwich

Chick-fil-A customers can now order a few items that have returned to the menu — and potentially try a new sandwich.

The chicken sandwich chain has brought back some familiar items and debuted some new ones, per a press release from the company.

Here’s a look at the latest updates to the menu.

New Chick-fil-A menu items

Peach milkshake. Chick-fil-A has brought back its summer peach milkshake. There have been 15 different versions of the treat before the company landed on the current recipe, according to the news release.

White peach sunjoy. This drink debuted in 2018, and combines the chain’s lemonade, sweetened iced tea and white peach flavors. The combination of lemonade and tea is what the chain calls its Sunjoy beverage.

Spicy chicken biscuit. The spicy chicken biscuit is already available at different Chick-fil-A stores, but now the item will become a permanent menu offering. It’s a breakfast portion of the chain’s spicy chicken filet on top of a buttermilk biscuit.

Chick-fil-A tests maple pepper bacon sandwich

Maple pepper bacon sandwich. This grilled chicken sandwich “is topped with pepper jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend. It’s served on a buttered and toasted maple-flavored brioche bun,” according to the news release.

“Throughout my childhood, I always loved maple syrup, so I was thrilled to incorporate it into our newest chicken entrée, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich,” Christy Cook, a Chick-fil-A chef and the sandwich’s creator, told Chick-fil-A. “The sweetness of the maple syrup complements the smoky flavors of the grilled chicken and the hint of spice from the pepper jack cheese and pickles.”

The sandwich is being tested in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lexington, Kentucky.

What time does Chick-fil-A start serving lunch?

Generally, Chick-fil-A starts serving lunch after breakfast is over at 10:30 a.m. Your local Chick-fil-A may have different hours, so check with them.

How long does Chick-fil-A serve breakfast?

Chick-fil-A serves breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., according to the website. Check with your local Chick-fil-A to see what their hours are.