Matt Damon, Ben Affleck reject Trump’s use of ‘Air’ monologue in campaign video

Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company said that they did not authorize former President Donald Trump to use a monologue from their recent film “Air” in his latest campaign video.

Trump posted the clip to Truth Social Friday, featuring a speech that Damon delivered in the movie where the character he portrays is trying to get Michael Jordan to sign with Nike. In Trump’s version of the video, his supporters are urged to donate to his campaign.

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from ‘Air’ being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” Artists Equity, the production company, said in a statement after the video was released, as published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, released in April 2023, follows the story of how Nike developed a lucrative partnership with then-rookie basketball star Jordan, changing the world of sports and footwear.

Damon and Affleck, who are both known Democrats, starred in the film. Affleck was also the director.

“Specifically in terms of any & all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from ‘Air’ by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent,” the statement added.

The roughly two-and-a-half-minute-long clip starts with Damon saying, “Money can buy you almost anything, but it can’t buy you immortality, that you have to earn.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had not been taken down from Trump’s Truth Social account.

According to Rolling Stone, this isn’t the first time the former president has used material without approval. The likes of Neil Young, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and the Village People have openly protested against their music being used at Trump’s events.