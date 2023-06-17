8 things to do in Philadelphia

If you are interested in American history, Philadelphia is likely on your list of places you would like to see — it’s where the Declaration of Independence was signed and was the country’s capital before Washington, D.C.

While there are many historic landmarks in Philadelphia worth stopping to see, there’s also a booming art scene and a variety of delicious food stops.

Here are eight things to do on your trip to Philadelphia or to put on your list for the future.

Try to arrive early in the morning to see the Liberty Bell, so you skip the crowds and can snap a pic of the most recognizable bell in America with Independence Hall as a backdrop. This photo was on Oct. 28, 2022. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

1. Visit the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall (obviously)

Many of the nation’s events and meeting places that determined the future of America and its independence happened in Philadelphia, many of them near Independence National Historic Park. That’s why Philadelphia is the only UNESCO World Heritage City in the U.S. You can start at the visitor’s center to get a glimpse into the story behind the area, and from there, you can get guided tour tickets for Independence Hall, check out the Liberty Bell — one of the most recognizable pieces of Americana — and then you can see the Benjamin Franklin Museum and Carpenters’ Hall (where the first Continental Congress met).

You can order the city’s iconic Philly cheesesteak at Campo’s. This photo was on Oct. 28, 2022. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

2. Eat a Philly cheesesteak

Eating the iconic Philly cheesesteak is also a must when you’re in the city. The city is known for its meat sandwiches served up on an Italian hoagie roll, and Visit Philadelphia recommends making your cheesesteak order with just two words — which cheese you want (provolone, American or Whiz) and the second word is “wit” or “without” (onions).

Here are some of the most well-known restaurants in Philadelphia to order a cheesesteak:



Cosmi’s Deli — Visit Philadelphia rated this the No. 1 as “One of the oldest shops in the city,” opening in 1932, and claims it has “the chesesteak cred of a champion.”

Pat’s King of Steaks — Founder Pat created the first steak sandwich and is home to the original cheesesteak. It’s still owned and operated by the same family of the founder.

Geno’s Steaks — Pat and Geno’s make up one of the most memorable American rivalries. Located across the street from each other, Geno’s opened shortly after Pat and serves up sandwiches that rightly compete with the original of the area.

Campo’s Philly Cheesesteaks — This was where I tried a cheesesteak and it was delicious. It’s also close to Historic Old Town, so it’s a good stop after checking out some of the historic sites.

John’s Roast Pork — Roast pork is the city’s official sandwich, and John’s has been serving locals for 80 years. It’s even earned a James Beard Award for “American classic.”

Philadelphia is home to the first volunteer fire company of its kind, and it was founded by Benjamin Franklin. This mural in Old Historic Town memorializes the founder and was available for pedestrians to look at on Oct. 28, 2022. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

3. Check out the fantastic murals around the city

Philadelphia is known as “The Mural Capital of the World” after the 1984 Philadelphia Anti-Graffiti Network was launched by former mayor Wilson Goode. The movement centers around embracing and cultivating artists to create art on the city’s buildings, rather than focusing on punishment.

Philadelphia Magic Gardens is home to an enormous museum dedicated to the art of the mosaic. This photo was from Oct. 28, 2022. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

4. Tour the Philadelphia Magic Gardens

The kooky and bizarre Philadelphia Magic Gardens are a mesmerizing place to see in the city. Artist Isaiah Zagar created a menagerie of perplexing pieces using concrete, tiles, clay, mirror fragments and reutilizing items that many might consider trash, such as glass bottles, broken bike wheels and broken toys and statues. Make sure to get the scavenger hunt list and and test your “I Spy” skills by finding all the items on the list throughout the exhibit.

5. Run the ‘Rocky’ steps

The unforgettable “Rocky” steps in downtown Philadelphia are a spot that draws tourists to every year to recreate the toughness and inspiring scene from “Rocky.” There’s a commemorative “Rocky” statue you can see while you’re there, and you may as well go into the Philadelphia Museum of Art and see works from Van Gogh, Picasso and many other famous artists. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for children 18 and younger.

6. Order some snacks from Reading Terminal Market

The Reading Terminal Market has been in the city since 1893, according to Conde Nast. The atmosphere is marked with bustling vendors and retro neon signs, and all of the options provide something everyone should be able to like. I recommend trying a couple of different foods from different vendors — but I highly recommend getting a soft pretzel from Miller’s Twist.

A house on Elfreth’s Alley, the nation’s oldest continually inhabited street, features a pumpkin on its stoop on Oct. 28, 2022. Sarah Gambles, Deseret News

7. Elfreth’s Alley in Historic Old City

This beautiful street is home to the country’s oldest continually inhabited residential street and offers up charming historic buildings and a window into the past. Residents continue living in the homes, so just be aware of their privacy and space while you’re there.

8. Take a hike in Wissahickon Valley Park

If you need to take a breath and spend time in nature, Wissahickon Valley Park is only about seven miles from the city center and serves up more than 50 miles worth of hiking trails. Travel U.S. News recommends a walk on the Forbidden Drive trail to see “the park’s best panoramas.”