High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of Year

Jack Cook, Syracuse, F, Sr.

Led Syracuse to state title with 13 goals and 12 assists, including hat trick in semifinal win over Lone Peak.

1 of 15 2 of 15 3 of 15 4 of 15 5 of 15 6 of 15 7 of 15 8 of 15 9 of 15 10 of 15 11 of 15 12 of 15 13 of 15 14 of 15 15 of 15

6A First Team

Forwards

Evan Beus, Lone Peak, Jr. — 18 goals, 13 assists.

Tyler Ware, Fremont, Sr. — 22 goals, 2 assists.

Samir Cuevas, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 11 goals, 2 assists.

Ryken Hamblin, Syracuse, Sr. — 7 goals, 13 assists.

Midfielders

Naime Odeh, Fremont, Sr. — 17 goals, 18 assists.

Thom Kramer, Lone Peak, Jr. — 8 goals, holding mid.

Lewis Mason, Lone Peak, Jr. — 3 goals, 13 assists.

Kyle Livermore, Davis, So. — 4 goals, 9 assists.

Defenders

Talon Meyer, Davis, Sr. — 4 goals, 2 assists as center back.

Oscar Slaugh, Corner Canyon, Sr. — CB, scored 4 goals.

Adam Goodrich, Bingham, Sr. — 4-year varsity player.

Jaden Petersen, Farmington, Sr. — Defense only gave up 11 goals.

Keepers

Connor Watkins, Lone Peak, Sr. — 8.5 shutouts.

Troy Chamberlain, Skyridge, So. — Big-time stopper.

1 of 14 2 of 14 3 of 14 4 of 14 5 of 14 6 of 14 7 of 14 8 of 14 9 of 14 10 of 14 11 of 14 12 of 14 13 of 14 14 of 14

6A Second Team

Forwards

Jackson Gunther, Lone Peak, Sr.

Christian Rodriguez Lara, West, Jr.

Ben Kump, Copper Hills, Sr.

Gavin Fosvick, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Midfielders

Liam Oberhansly, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Easton Cragun, Syracuse, So.

Miller Hall, American Fork, So.

Jon Fritcher, Pleasant Grove, Jr.

Defenders

Landen Merrill, Syracuse, Sr.

Kyler Klomp, Fremont, Jr.

Tanner Parry, Skyridge, Sr.

Caden Pennock, Pleasant Grove, Jr.

Keepers

Erik Jaspers, Westlake, Sr.

Riley Whicker, Bingham, So.

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Dawson Jackson, Bingham, Jr.

Francisco Gandarilla, Roy, So.

Blaike Wayment, Fremont, Sr.

Grant Taylor, Herriman, Sr.

Corben Schuffenhauer, Roy, Jr.

Joshua Guymon, Skyridge, Jr.

Midfielders

Coleman Stettler, Farmington, Sr.

Amir Odeh, Fremont, So.

Kade Davis, Bingham, Jr.

Josiah Henderson, Herriman, Jr.

Jonathan Hernandez, Hunter, Sr.

Lucas White, Skyridge, So.

Defenders

Jeffrey Smith, Herriman, Jr.

Cesar Arellano, Hunter, Sr.

Kyle Moreno, Lone Peak, Sr.

Patrick Stevenson, Lone Peak, Fr.

Tait King, Mountain Ridge, Jr.

Lincoln Krueger, Skyridge, Jr.

Keepers

Ariel Martinez, Hunter, Jr.

Jude Walker, Davis, Sr.

Ben Maw, Mountain Ridge, Sr.