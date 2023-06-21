Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | 
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 5A all-state team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Wasatch defender Canon Downey, shown here against Alta in the 5A soccer championship game in Sandy on Thursday, May 25, 2023, was voted the 5A player of the year.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Soccer

Tyler Klein, Orem, MF, Sr.

Led Orem to a share of the Region 8 championship with 17 goals and 10 assists and was one of the top attacking talents in the state.

5A Player of Year

Canon Downey, Wasatch, Def., Jr.

Anchored Wasatch’s state championship defense that only allowed 13 goals this season. He also scored four goals for the Wasps.

Tyler Klein, Orem

Provided by Orem
1 of 16
Canon Downey, Wasatch

Provided by Wasatch
2 of 16
Brock Bennion, Alta

Provided by Alta
3 of 16
Nathan Shepherd, Lehi

Provided by Lehi
4 of 16
Jackson Hanley, Wasatch

Provided by Wasatch
5 of 16
Preston Ludlow, Alta

Provided by Alta
6 of 16
Logan Sorensen, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
7 of 16
Cole Simpson, Wasatch

Provided by Wasatch
8 of 16
Carden Neff, Olympus

Provided by Olympus
9 of 16
Conner Smart, Hillcrest

Provided by Hillcrest
10 of 16
Caleb Lowry, Alta

Provided by Alta
11 of 16
Garrett Weber, Lehi

Provided by Lehi
12 of 16
Cael Biesinger, Bountiful

Provided by Bountiful
13 of 16
Colton Boyd, Murray

Provided by Murray
14 of 16
Jackson Medina, Wasatch

Provided by Wasatch
15 of 16
Quinn Munger, Brighton

Provided by Brighton
16 of 16
5A First Team

Forwards

Brock Bennion, Alta, Sr. — 19 goals, 6 in playoffs.

Nathan Shepherd, Lehi, Sr. — 14 goals.

Jackson Hanley, Wasatch, Sr. — 3 goals, 11 assists.

Preston Ludlow, Alta, Sr. — 16 goals.

Midfielders

Logan Sorensen, Skyline, Sr. — Anchored midfield for Eagles.

Cole Simpson, Wasatch, So. — 5 goals, 9 assists.

Carden Neff, Olympus, Jr. — 3 goals, 5 assists, relentless press.

Conner Smart, Hillcrest, Sr. — D-mid, key to first region title in 36 years.

Defenders

Caleb Lowry, Alta, Sr. — Engine of the team.

Garrett Weber, Lehi, Sr. — 14 assists pushing into attack.

Cael Biesinger, Bountiful, Sr. — Anchored backline.

Colton Boyd, Murray, Sr. — Outside back, 2 goals.

Keepers

Jackson Medina, Wasatch, Jr. — 10 shutouts, 10 goals allowed.

Quinn Munger, Brighton, Sr. — 0.867 GAA, 6 shutouts.

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch

Provided by Wasatch
1 of 14
Nico Golesis, Skyline

Provided by Skyline
2 of 14
Collin Scarbrough, Hillcrest

Provided by Hillcrest
3 of 14
Dauthan Flores, Uintah

Provided by Uintah
4 of 14
Jesse Ruiz, Orem

Provided by Orem
5 of 14
Javier Moreno, Bountiful

Provided by Bountiful
6 of 14
Seth Gutzman, Provo

Provided by Provo
7 of 14
Hunter Cosper, Wasatch

Provided by Wasatch
8 of 14
Cade Preston, Lehi

Provided by Lehi
9 of 14
Jace Robins, Orem

Provided by Orem
10 of 14
Anson Holman, Timpview

Provided by Timpview
11 of 14
Ryan Richards, Alta

Provided by Alta
12 of 14
Yien Rout, Olympus

Provided by Olympus
13 of 14
Brigham Conover, Timpanogos

Provided by Timpanogos
14 of 14
5A Second Team

Forwards

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch, So.

Nico Golesis, Skyline, So.

Collin Scarbrough, Hillcrest, Jr.

Dauthan Flores, Uintah, Jr.

Midfielders

Jesse Ruiz, Orem, Sr.

Javier Moreno, Bountiful, Sr.

Seth Gutzman, Provo, Sr.

Hunter Cosper, Wasatch, Sr.

Defenders

Cade Preston, Lehi, Sr.

Jace Robins, Orem, Sr.

Anson Holman, Timpview, Jr.

Ryan Richards, Alta, Sr.

Keepers

Yien Rout, Olympus, Sr.

Brigham Conover, Timpanogos, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Raymond Robinson, Bountiful, Sr.

Dustin Searle, Timpanogos, Sr.

Adem Odobasic, Brighton, So.

Tyson Carter, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Cayden Bowers, Salem Hills, Sr.

Cole Halterman, Viewmont, Sr.

Midfielders

Justin Roberts, Alta, Jr.

Darren Gillespie, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Luis Lillo, Lehi, Sr.

Evan Tsandes, Park City, Sr.

Dennin Anderson, Bonneville, Jr.

Ulises Alvarado-Morales, Cottonwood, Sr.

Austin Galloway, Tooele, Sr.

Defenders

Ivan Arechiga, Orem, Sr.

Alex Martin, Skyline, Sr.

Eric Neklason, Skyline, Sr.

Kaden Coons, Murray, Jr.

Ben Simons, Alta, Sr.

Sam Larsen, Salem Hills, Sr.

Mason Hanson, Viewmont, Sr.

Keepers

Chase Radford, Alta, So.

Jose Nava, Salem Hills, Sr.

Connor Poulsen, Hillcrest, Sr.

Anderson Laparra, Orem, Sr.

