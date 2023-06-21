High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Soccer

Tyler Klein, Orem, MF, Sr.

Led Orem to a share of the Region 8 championship with 17 goals and 10 assists and was one of the top attacking talents in the state.

5A Player of Year

Canon Downey, Wasatch, Def., Jr.

Anchored Wasatch’s state championship defense that only allowed 13 goals this season. He also scored four goals for the Wasps.

5A First Team

Forwards

Brock Bennion, Alta, Sr. — 19 goals, 6 in playoffs.

Nathan Shepherd, Lehi, Sr. — 14 goals.

Jackson Hanley, Wasatch, Sr. — 3 goals, 11 assists.

Preston Ludlow, Alta, Sr. — 16 goals.

Midfielders

Logan Sorensen, Skyline, Sr. — Anchored midfield for Eagles.

Cole Simpson, Wasatch, So. — 5 goals, 9 assists.

Carden Neff, Olympus, Jr. — 3 goals, 5 assists, relentless press.

Conner Smart, Hillcrest, Sr. — D-mid, key to first region title in 36 years.

Defenders

Caleb Lowry, Alta, Sr. — Engine of the team.

Garrett Weber, Lehi, Sr. — 14 assists pushing into attack.

Cael Biesinger, Bountiful, Sr. — Anchored backline.

Colton Boyd, Murray, Sr. — Outside back, 2 goals.

Keepers

Jackson Medina, Wasatch, Jr. — 10 shutouts, 10 goals allowed.

Quinn Munger, Brighton, Sr. — 0.867 GAA, 6 shutouts.

5A Second Team

Forwards

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch, So.

Nico Golesis, Skyline, So.

Collin Scarbrough, Hillcrest, Jr.

Dauthan Flores, Uintah, Jr.

Midfielders

Jesse Ruiz, Orem, Sr.

Javier Moreno, Bountiful, Sr.

Seth Gutzman, Provo, Sr.

Hunter Cosper, Wasatch, Sr.

Defenders

Cade Preston, Lehi, Sr.

Jace Robins, Orem, Sr.

Anson Holman, Timpview, Jr.

Ryan Richards, Alta, Sr.

Keepers

Yien Rout, Olympus, Sr.

Brigham Conover, Timpanogos, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Raymond Robinson, Bountiful, Sr.

Dustin Searle, Timpanogos, Sr.

Adem Odobasic, Brighton, So.

Tyson Carter, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Cayden Bowers, Salem Hills, Sr.

Cole Halterman, Viewmont, Sr.

Midfielders

Justin Roberts, Alta, Jr.

Darren Gillespie, Cedar Valley, Sr.

Luis Lillo, Lehi, Sr.

Evan Tsandes, Park City, Sr.

Dennin Anderson, Bonneville, Jr.

Ulises Alvarado-Morales, Cottonwood, Sr.

Austin Galloway, Tooele, Sr.

Defenders

Ivan Arechiga, Orem, Sr.

Alex Martin, Skyline, Sr.

Eric Neklason, Skyline, Sr.

Kaden Coons, Murray, Jr.

Ben Simons, Alta, Sr.

Sam Larsen, Salem Hills, Sr.

Mason Hanson, Viewmont, Sr.

Keepers

Chase Radford, Alta, So.

Jose Nava, Salem Hills, Sr.

Connor Poulsen, Hillcrest, Sr.

Anderson Laparra, Orem, Sr.

