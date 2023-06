High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of Year

Maynor Delarca, Green Canyon, Def., Sr.

Was the catalyst to Green Canyon’s outstanding state title run as he anchored the defense that recorded nine clean sheets, while recording two goals and two assists.

1 of 15 2 of 15 3 of 15 4 of 15 5 of 15 6 of 15 7 of 15 8 of 15 9 of 15 10 of 15 11 of 15 12 of 15 13 of 15 14 of 15 15 of 15

4A First Team

Forwards

Ryan Johnson, Ridgeline, Sr. — 11 goals, 9 assists.

Brayden Jensen, Green Canyon, Sr. — 9 goals, 10 assists.

Camden Squires, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 12 goals, 5 assists.

Dan Simister, Desert Hills, Sr. — 10 goals.

Midfielders

Gage Lewis, Desert Hills, Sr. — 11 goals, 13 assists.

Owen Klingonsmith, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 11 goals, 3 assists.

Iker Meza, Dixie, Jr. — 12 goals, 7 assists.

Joao Stoll, Layton Christian, Jr. — Holding mid, 2 assists.

Defenders

McKay Delahunty, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — Quick, great 1v1 defender.

Tlouyatiba Mathabatha, Layton Christian, Sr. — CB anchored the backline.

Andy Lagomarsino, Dixie, Sr. — Stalwart defender, scored 6 goals.

Andrew Findley, Ridgeline, Sr. — Catalyst to defensive success.

Keepers

Ryan Scott, Green Canyon, Sr. — 9 shutouts.

Treyden Stringham, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 0.992 GAA, 4 shutouts.

1 of 14 2 of 14 3 of 14 4 of 14 5 of 14 6 of 14 7 of 14 8 of 14 9 of 14 10 of 14 11 of 14 12 of 14 13 of 14 14 of 14

4A Second Team

Forwards

Tylan Murray, Cedar, Sr.

Hayes Thompson, Dixie, Sr.

Vitor Yoshida, Layton Christian, Sr.

Garrett Jenkins, Ridgeline, Sr.

Midfielders

Landon Beus, Mountain Crest, Sr.

Jovanni Torres, Green Canyon, Jr.

Matheus Pacheco, Layton Christian, Sr.

Owen Murray, Cedar, Sr.

Defenders

Gabe Pinna, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Bowen Haueter, Ridgeline, Sr.

Will Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Dawson Amick, Desert Hills, Sr.

Keepers

Jackson Oakey, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Diego Useche, Ridgeline, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Kyle Robinson, Sky View, Sr.

Colby Knight, Green Canyon, So.

Kael Cragun, Green Canyon, Sr.

Midfielders

Zac Davis, Desert Hills, Jr.

Parker Holt, Green Canyon, Sr.

Melvin Contreras, Dixie, So.

Ryan Smith, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Defenders

Mila Fonua, Desert Hills, Sr.

David Heinze, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

Alan Cordova, Green Canyon, Sr.

Isaac Lopez, Logan, Sr.

Keepers

Sam Murray, Cedar, Fr.

Shayden Scott, Desert Hills, Sr.