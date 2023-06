High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 3A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of Year

Hauroa Morgant, Juan Diego, F, Sr.

Set a new state record with 45 goals to go along with his five assists in leading Juan Diego to the 3A state championship.

3A First Team

Forwards

Devontae Cruz, Manti, Sr. — 21 goals, 10 assists.

Brigham Aardema, Ogden, Sr. — 17 goals, 4 assists.

Jacob Alvarez, Juan Diego, Jr. — 9 goals, 17 assists.

Ryker Richards, Juab, Sr. — 15 goals, 10 assists.

Midfielders

Daniel Gutierrez, Juan Diego, Jr. — 10 goals, 6 assists.

Ty Robinson, Ogden, Sr. — 3-year starter.

Jesus Contreras, Manti, Sr. — 11 goals, 7 assists.

Luis Velasco, Ogden, So. — 2-year starter, great 2-way player.

Defenders

Ethan Duncan, Juan Diego, Sr. — CB scored 5 goals, key to 14 shutouts.

Tyson Adams, Morgan, Sr. — Lockdown defender, 3 goals.

Adam Wilson, Ogden, Sr. — 4-year starter, played all over.

Trace Justesen, Manti, So. — Catalyst to 8 shutouts.

Keepers

Indra Suarjana, Juan Diego, Jr. — 15 shutouts.

Kolby Sessions, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 6 shutouts.

3A Second Team

Forwards

Ty Warner, Morgan, Sr.

Rayce Walling, Grand, Sr.

Kyle Steinfeldt, Manti, Jr.

Jett Beckstrom, Morgan, Jr.

Midfielders

Nahuel Batalla, Judge Memorial, Jr.

Cam Burt, Morgan, Sr.

Denzel Gonzalez, Juan Diego, Jr.

Thomas Bridges, Manti, So.

Defenders

Beau Johnson, Morgan, Jr.

Lincoln Barnes, Ogden, Jr.

Gage Olsen, Juab, Jr.

Adam Green, Juan Diego, Jr.

Keepers

Hunter Paskins, Ogden, Sr.

Austin Thomas, Manti, Jr.

3A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Nano Castaneda, Grantsville, Jr.

Luke Hartung, Judge Memorial, Sr.

Randy Elmer, Emery, Sr.

Midfielders

Parker Graham, Richfield, Jr.

Owen Tolman, Morgan, Sr.

Joe Wright, Grantsville, Jr.

Jake Peterson, Juab, Sr.

Tyler Morris, Carbon, So.

Defenders

Grant Kling, Richfield, Sr.

Boston Rodriguez, Ogden, Sr.

Rowan Phillips, Grand, Jr.

Lee Thielking, Judge Memorial, Fr.

Keepers

Carter Hunt, Richfield, Sr.

Dylan Curtis, Carbon, Sr.