Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | 
Sports High School Boys Soccer High School Sports

High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 2A all-state team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 2A all-state team
merlin_2978945.jpg

St. Joseph’s Daniel Filho (11), center, fights for the ball against Maeser Prep’s Sean Babcock (25) and Robert Lane (13) in the 2A boys soccer state championship game at America First Field in Sandy on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of Year

Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph, F, So.

Led 2A with 36 goals as he led St. Joseph to the 2A state championship.

Daniel_Fonte.png

Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
1 of 15
AIDAN.SIMMONS.JPG

Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
2 of 15
Charlie_Frech_2023.jpg

Charlie Frech, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
3 of 15
TRISTAN.BROCKBANK.JPG

Tristan Brockbank, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
4 of 15
Carlos_Garcia.png

Carlos Garcia, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
5 of 15
Jon_Willden.jpg

Jon Willden, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
6 of 15
Tomas_Paraizo.png

Tomas Paraizo, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
7 of 15
JACK.STEVENSON.JPG

Jack Stevenson, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
8 of 15
will.marshall.jpg

Will Marshall, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
9 of 15
Bento_Lima.png

Bento Lima, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
10 of 15
Jack_Vitek_2023.jpg

Jack Vitek, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
11 of 15
Mackay_Biesinger.png

Mackay Biesinger, American Heritage

Provided by American Heritage
12 of 15
ISAAC.JOHNSON.JPG

Isaac Johnson, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
13 of 15
Gustavo_Andrade.png

Gustavo Andrade, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
14 of 15
MCKAY.BRIMHALL.JPG

McKay Brimhall, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
15 of 15
Daniel_Fonte.png
AIDAN.SIMMONS.JPG
Charlie_Frech_2023.jpg
TRISTAN.BROCKBANK.JPG
Carlos_Garcia.png
Jon_Willden.jpg
Tomas_Paraizo.png
JACK.STEVENSON.JPG
will.marshall.jpg
Bento_Lima.png
Jack_Vitek_2023.jpg
Mackay_Biesinger.png
ISAAC.JOHNSON.JPG
Gustavo_Andrade.png
MCKAY.BRIMHALL.JPG

2A First Team

Forwards

Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep, Jr. — 31 goals, 22 assists.

Charlie Frech, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 18 goals, 9 assists.

Tristan Brockbank, Maeser Prep, Sr. — 25 goals.

Carlos Garcia, St. Joseph, Sr. — 27 goals, 11 assists.

Midfielders

Jon Willden, Gunnison Valley, Sr. — 30 goals, 4 assists.

Tomas Paraizo, St. Joseph, Jr. — 7 goals, 18 assists.

Jack Stevenson, Maeser Prep, So. — 6 goals, 8 assists.

Will Marshall, Waterford, Sr. — Anchored Ravens’ midfield.

Defenders

Bento Lima, St. Joseph, Jr. — Top defender for state champs.

Jack Vitek, Rowland Hall, Sr. — Composed under pressure.

Mackay Biesinger, American Heritage, Sr. — Captain, natural leader.

Isaac Johnson, Maeser Prep, Sr. — Athletic left back.

Keepers

Gustavo Andrade, St. Joseph, Sr. — 10 shutouts.

McKay Brimhall, Maeser Prep, Jr. — Great distributor.

Bryson_sornsen_.jpg

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
1 of 14
River_Whitten_2023.jpg

River Whitten, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
2 of 14
Austin_Edwards.jpeg

Austin Edwards, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
3 of 14
Alex_Montoya_Beaver_.jpg

Alex Montoya, Beaver

Provided by Beaver
4 of 14
Matthew_Alaina.jpg

Mathews Alaina, APA West Valley

Provided by APA West Valley
5 of 14
Anthony_Sanchez_2023.jpg

Anthony Sanchez, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
6 of 14
kyler.begg.jpg

Kyler Begg, ICS

Provided by ICS
7 of 14
Adrian_Walker.jpg

Adrian Walker, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
8 of 14
Tyson_tucker.jpg

Tyson Tucker, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
9 of 14
Felipe_Maia.jpeg

Felipe Maia, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
10 of 14
gavin.richardson.waterford.jpg

Gavin Richardson, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
11 of 14
Luke_Stratton.png

Luke Stratton, American Heritage

Provided by American Heritage
12 of 14
Brogan_christensen.jpg

Brogan Christensen, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
13 of 14
Weston_Larson.png

Weston Larson, American Heritage

Provided by American Heritage
14 of 14
Bryson_sornsen_.jpg
River_Whitten_2023.jpg
Austin_Edwards.jpeg
Alex_Montoya_Beaver_.jpg
Matthew_Alaina.jpg
Anthony_Sanchez_2023.jpg
kyler.begg.jpg
Adrian_Walker.jpg
Tyson_tucker.jpg
Felipe_Maia.jpeg
gavin.richardson.waterford.jpg
Luke_Stratton.png
Brogan_christensen.jpg
Weston_Larson.png

2A Second Team

Forwards

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

River Whitten, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Austin Edwards, Parowan, Jr.

Alex Montoya, Beaver, Sr.

Midfielders

Mathews Alaina, APA West Valley, Jr.

Anthony Sanchez, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Kyler Begg, ICS, Sr.

Adrian Walker, Waterford, Jr.

Defenders

Tyson Tucker, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

Felipe Maia, St. Joseph, Jr.

Gavin Richardson, Waterford, Sr.

Luke Stratton, American Heritage, So.

Keepers

Brogan Christensen, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

Weston Larson, American Heritage, So.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Sadik Delmo, APA Draper, Jr.

Ricky Aparacio, St. Joseph, Sr.

Lincoln Hiatt, American Heritage, Sr.

Alex Montoya, Beaver, Sr.

Midfielders

Mark Roman, Millard, Sr.

Erick Bedolla, Merit Prep, So.

Christopher Neil, St. Joseph, Sr.

Cael Tillman, American Heritage, So.

Kelton Ferriter, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Peter Hakim, APA West Valley, Jr.

Ashton Bartlett, Beaver, Sr.

Defenders

Harrison Cheney, Parowan, Sr.

Ben Lazos, Wasatch Academy, Sr.

Brandt Barker, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Keaton Gil, St. Joseph, Sr.

Robert Lane, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Keepers

Cooper Miller, Parowan, Sr.

Declan DuBois, Waterford, So.

Tyson Ashton, Beaver, Sr.

Next Up In Sports
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 5A all-state team
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 6A all-state team
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 3A all-state team
High school boys soccer: 2023 Deseret News Players of the Year were catalysts to their teams’ state titles
Orem’s Tyler Klein’s showcased his creative abilities, named Deseret News 2023 Mr. Soccer