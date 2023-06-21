High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2023 2A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of Year

Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph, F, So.

Led 2A with 36 goals as he led St. Joseph to the 2A state championship.

1 of 15 2 of 15 3 of 15 4 of 15 5 of 15 6 of 15 7 of 15 8 of 15 9 of 15 10 of 15 11 of 15 12 of 15 13 of 15 14 of 15 15 of 15

2A First Team

Forwards

Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep, Jr. — 31 goals, 22 assists.

Charlie Frech, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 18 goals, 9 assists.

Tristan Brockbank, Maeser Prep, Sr. — 25 goals.

Carlos Garcia, St. Joseph, Sr. — 27 goals, 11 assists.

Midfielders

Jon Willden, Gunnison Valley, Sr. — 30 goals, 4 assists.

Tomas Paraizo, St. Joseph, Jr. — 7 goals, 18 assists.

Jack Stevenson, Maeser Prep, So. — 6 goals, 8 assists.

Will Marshall, Waterford, Sr. — Anchored Ravens’ midfield.

Defenders

Bento Lima, St. Joseph, Jr. — Top defender for state champs.

Jack Vitek, Rowland Hall, Sr. — Composed under pressure.

Mackay Biesinger, American Heritage, Sr. — Captain, natural leader.

Isaac Johnson, Maeser Prep, Sr. — Athletic left back.

Keepers

Gustavo Andrade, St. Joseph, Sr. — 10 shutouts.

McKay Brimhall, Maeser Prep, Jr. — Great distributor.

1 of 14 2 of 14 3 of 14 4 of 14 5 of 14 6 of 14 7 of 14 8 of 14 9 of 14 10 of 14 11 of 14 12 of 14 13 of 14 14 of 14

2A Second Team

Forwards

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

River Whitten, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Austin Edwards, Parowan, Jr.

Alex Montoya, Beaver, Sr.

Midfielders

Mathews Alaina, APA West Valley, Jr.

Anthony Sanchez, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Kyler Begg, ICS, Sr.

Adrian Walker, Waterford, Jr.

Defenders

Tyson Tucker, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

Felipe Maia, St. Joseph, Jr.

Gavin Richardson, Waterford, Sr.

Luke Stratton, American Heritage, So.

Keepers

Brogan Christensen, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

Weston Larson, American Heritage, So.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Sadik Delmo, APA Draper, Jr.

Ricky Aparacio, St. Joseph, Sr.

Lincoln Hiatt, American Heritage, Sr.

Alex Montoya, Beaver, Sr.

Midfielders

Mark Roman, Millard, Sr.

Erick Bedolla, Merit Prep, So.

Christopher Neil, St. Joseph, Sr.

Cael Tillman, American Heritage, So.

Kelton Ferriter, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Peter Hakim, APA West Valley, Jr.

Ashton Bartlett, Beaver, Sr.

Defenders

Harrison Cheney, Parowan, Sr.

Ben Lazos, Wasatch Academy, Sr.

Brandt Barker, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Keaton Gil, St. Joseph, Sr.

Robert Lane, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Keepers

Cooper Miller, Parowan, Sr.

Declan DuBois, Waterford, So.

Tyson Ashton, Beaver, Sr.