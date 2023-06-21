‘People look at me just as a blind person, not as a musician’: This teen’s audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ went viral

“America’s Got Talent” is just a few episodes into its newest season, but singer Putri Ariani has already established herself as a contestant to beat: Her “AGT” audition has gone viral, amassing 38 million views on YouTube alone in just a couple of weeks.

Putri Ariani auditions for ‘AGT’

Before she sat at the piano to sing, the 17-year-old singer from Indonesia told the “AGT” judges this was her first time in the United States and that she hopes to attend The Juilliard School and, eventually, win Grammy awards.

“My biggest challenge is people look at me just as a blind person, not as a musician,” she told “AGT” producers ahead of her performance. “But when I’m singing, I feel like a superstar.”

After Ariani’s performance — which led to an enthusiastic standing ovation — Simon Cowell left his chair behind the judges table and walked onto the stage.

“Her voice is amazing,” he told Ariani’s father before asking for another song.

Ariani was happy to oblige and performed Elton John’s “Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word.” After the teenager’s last note, the audience seemed to sit in silence, stunned, for a couple of seconds before erupting into applause.

“We’re all mesmerized by you, your voice,” “AGT” judge Sofia Vergara told the emotional contestant. “You’re an angel.”

“A lot of people don’t believe in angels, and I think one just landed on our stage,” Howie Mandel added. “You’re a superstar.”

When Ariani revealed that the first song she performed for the audition was actually an original, she received another massive standing ovation.

Before pressing his golden buzzer for Ariani, Cowell, who was visibly stunned, praised the teenager’s “amazing, distinctive voice.” At one point backstage, he told the teen she is “one of the best singers” they’ve ever had on the show.

“I am blown away,” he said.

So far this season, Ariani is one of four acts to earn the coveted golden buzzer, which sends acts straight through to the live portion of the show, the Deseret News reported. Six acts in total will receive a golden buzzer this season.

The other golden buzzer acts include Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy, the dance group Murmuration and the Mzansi Youth Choir.

Who is singer Putri Ariani?

“America’s Got Talent” isn’t Ariani’s first TV appearance. The pop singer actually won “Indonesia’s Got Talent” in 2014, per Hollywood Life. Soon after, the teenager was nominated for best new artist at the Indonesian Music Awards.

Putri is already a verified artist on Spotify. Her single “Tak Mampu Lupa,” released last year, has been streamed more than 12 million times.

In a TEDx talk last year, Ariani shared how she has been bullied for her disability, and that even through the negative comments and name calling, she continues to share her music and chooses not to give up.

“No matter what happened, I never gave up,” she said. “And I never will, because I’ve got family and friends who believe in me. They think I’m extraordinary. They think I’m capable. They think I’m inspiring. ... I will never give up because I know that I’m invincible, not invisible.”

