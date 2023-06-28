Hunter Biden to be deposed in civil lawsuit over controversial laptop

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, will reportedly be deposed on Thursday in a defamation lawsuit filed by the Delaware computer repair shop owner to whom Biden gave his infamous laptop, according to The Washington Examiner.

The shop owner, John Paul Mac Issac, claimed that he had legal access to the hard drive of the computer after Biden failed to pick up the laptop from the store within 90 days. Mac Isaac sued Hunter Biden for defamation in 2022, according to Politico.

Biden filed a countersuit in March alleging invasion of privacy.

The laptop contained emails, documents and photos that belonged to Biden that led to controversy during the 2020 presidential election. Contents of the laptop were first published by the New York Post.

Mac Isaac wrote a column in the Post last year where he said that Biden came to his store in 2019 with three MacBook Pros that needed to be repaired because of water damage. He turned the laptop over to the FBI a year later.

Biden’s deposition comes a week after he reached a deal with federal prosecutors and will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges. He was also charged with a felony related to possession of a firearm, but entered a pretrial diversion agreement to avoid prosecution.

A day after the plea deal, the House Ways and Means Committee released the testimony of an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower who alleged that the Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation on Biden.

The whistleblower alleges that federal investigators tipped off Biden’s attorneys, and that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who launched the investigation in 2018, struggled to bring the charges forward while being denied special counsel status last year.

The testimony also revealed text exchanges between Biden and a Chinese businessman, where he references his father, the president.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter Biden’s message to Henry Zhao from 2017 read. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”

A reporter asked President Joe Biden Monday if he lied about not speaking with his son about his business deals, according to the Deseret News. Biden replied, “No.” Meanwhile, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has refused to answer questions about Hunter Biden.