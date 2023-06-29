Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour could be the 1st tour to rake in $1 billion

If you’re on any social media platform, you’ve probably seen friends, family members or acquaintances attending Taylor Swift’s tour. This week, The Wall Street Journal predicted it is on its way to becoming the biggest tour in history, potentially grossing over $1 billion.

That would shatter previously held records for global concert tour revenue, currently claimed by Elton John — scoring $800 million during his Yellow Brick Road tour, per Billboard.

“What we’re seeing on this particular Taylor tour is almost like a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon,” Jarred Arfa, vice president and head of global music at Independent Artist Group, told the Journal. “It’s pretty astonishing.”

How much is Taylor Swift making on The Eras Tour?

Bloomberg estimates that Swift is bringing in more than $10 million per night from her performances.

Typically, concert tour prices start to drop as the dates get closer, with fans cancelling plans or not being able to attend. But interest in Swift’s tour has only grown, and so have ticket prices.

Pollstar estimated that The Eras Tour has generated around $300 million in gross revenue so far. A total of 1,186,314 tickets to her shows have been sold so far, and that’s only halfway into 2023, in a tour that has concert dates listed into mid-August of 2024.

In comparison, the next major tours this year after Swift’s include Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, bringing in $142 million so far, and Harry Styles, who has raked in $124 million in the first six months of 2023, according to Forbes.

How much are fans spending to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

Research company QuestionPro released a survey from research that logged the average price fans have spent on tickets, travel and extravagant outfits totals $1,300 — on average.

While fans might be willing to shell out a fortune, that hype to see the performer live could be stimulating local American economies. During her three-night stint in Chicago, occupancy rates in booked hotel rooms spiked to 96.8% — with 44,383 hotel rooms booked that weekend, Fortune reported.

The musical artist still has more than 29 concert dates left in 2023, and it doesn’t appear fans have any intentions of slowing down any time soon.