A guide to the best ice cream and toppings at the grocery store

There are dozens of ice cream flavors to choose from these days.

From classic flavors like vanilla or chocolate to more outside of the box flavors that combine unexpected ingredients, there are different options to mix up your ice cream selection.

If you’re in an ice cream slump and want to try some new flavors and brands, here’s a guide for you on some ice cream cartons you can pick up at the store.

What brand of ice cream is the best?

When it comes to ice cream, the brand of ice cream you think is best will depend on what you value about the food products you buy and the taste of the ice cream, among other potential factors.

After looking at “10 expert websites,” Study Finds said the top five brands of ice cream were Häagen-Dazs, Talenti, Tillamook, Ben & Jerry’s and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.

Which chocolate ice cream is good?

Chocolate ice cream can be rich, sweet and creamy or fluffy and a deeper, bolder chocolate flavor. Here are some chocolate ice cream cartons to pick up at the grocery store and try.



Häagen-Dazs Chocolate: It’s rich, creamy and classic. Edy’s Chocolate: It’s sweet, but not too sweet and classic. Jeni’s Darkest Chocolate: It has a bolder chocolate taste. Breyer’s Chocolate: It’s not too sweet, rich and tastes like creamy frozen hot chocolate. Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate: It’s a little bolder than a sweet chocolate ice cream. Kemps Decadent Chocolate: It’s creamy and perfect for toppings. Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate: It’s rich, decadent and melts well. Kroger Death by Chocolate: It’s fluffy and tastes like milk chocolate.

Which vanilla ice cream is good?

Vanilla ice cream comes in different forms. There’s vanilla bean ice cream with speckles of vanilla bean peering through the base and then there’s French vanilla that gets its yellow hue from the egg yolks in the batter.



Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean: It’s perfect for a lover of ice cream on the icier side. Tillamook Old-Fashioned Vanilla: It’s classic and great to scoop on top of pie. Van Leeuwen Vanilla Bean: It’s creamy, light and fluffy. Tillamook Vanilla Bean: It tastes great as it melts and tastes like real vanilla. Ben & Jerry’s Vanilla: It’s classic vanilla that tastes like it was scooped from an old-timey diner. Whole Foods 365 Organic Vanilla Bean: It’s fluffy, light and not too sweet. Breyers French Vanilla: It’s rich and almost custard-like. Farr Vanilla Bean: It’s a classic flavor with strong vanilla taste. Breyers Homemade Vanilla: It’s smooth and creamy. Blue Bunny Vanilla Bean: It’s fluffy and has a strong vanilla taste. Turkey Hill Original Vanilla: It’s thick, rich and not sweet.

What are the differences between French vanilla and homestyle vanilla ice cream?

The difference between French vanilla ice cream and vanilla ice cream comes down to the base of the ice cream. “The base of French vanilla ice cream contains egg yolks, and traditionally, the base of plain vanilla ice cream does not,” Corey Williams said on All Recipes. The egg yolks give the French vanilla its distinct yellow hue.

Best fruit ice cream

Sometimes a fruit ice cream, like blueberry cheesecake or strawberry, is the perfect treat to have on a summer’s day.



Tillamook Oregon Strawberry: It’s fluffy, light, easy to scoop and tastes fresh. Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia: If you love the taste of cherries, this one may be for you. Häagen-Dazs Strawberry: It’s thick, creamy and smooth. Favorite Day Blueberry Cheesecake: It’s unexpected, rich and not too sweet. Tillamook Marionberry Pie: It has a dynamic texture and is fluffy. Turkey Hill Strawberry: It’s classic, smooth and melts in your mouth. Breyers Peach: It’s creamy and tastes like real peaches.

What is the best flavor of sorbet?

Sorbet is sort of like the dairy-free cousin of ice cream. It allows the flavors of the fruit to shine through and is smooth.



Häagen-Dazs Mango: It’s creamy, smooth and sweet. Talenti Roman Raspberry: It’s sweet and a little zesty from raspberries. Talenti Alphonso Mango: It’s sweet and creamy with a little zest. The Frozen Farmer Cherry: It’s tangy and creamy. Great Value Red, White and Blue: It’s reminiscent of childhood summers. Jeni’s Frose: It tastes like a mixture of bright, sweet fruits. Häagen-Dazs Raspberry: It’s smooth, sweet and tangy. The Frozen Farmer Peach: It’s creamy,

Is Tillamook ice cream quality?

Tillamook said on its website that the company sources its berries from the Pacific Northwest and “it’s always quality above all else.”

About its ice cream, Tillamook said on its website, “Tillamook Ice Cream is still, and will always be, made with high quality ingredients, more cream and less air than the industry standard for ice cream, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, no synthetic colors, and no high fructose corn syrup.”

Here are 10 Tillamook ice cream flavors you could consider trying.



Mudslide: It has a fudge ripple and is extra chocolate-filled. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: It has big chunks of cookie dough in it. Butter Pecan: It’s creamy, buttery and full of pecans. Mint Chocolate Chip: It has thick chocolate chunks and a fresh mint taste. Strawberry: It’s smooth and creamy. Dark Cherry: It’s tangy and creamy. White Chocolate Raspberry: It’s a mix of sweet and tangy with different textures. Banana Split: It’s sweet and decadent. Mountain Huckleberry: It’s fresh and has a tart taste. Chocolate Chip: It’s a classic.

What are good Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors?

Ben & Jerry’s has a reputation for having a variety of mix-ins in its ice cream. Here are some Ben & Jerry’s flavors to try.



Everything But The ...: It has a lot going on, is sweet and decadent. Half Baked: It has a mix of fudge brownies and cookie dough. Milk and Cookies: It’s sweet and the cookie adds crunch. Vanilla: It’s a smooth, creamy classic. Strawberry Cheesecake: The cheesecake-like element to the ice cream adds tang. Chocolate Therapy: It’s the most chocolate tasting of the chocolate ice creams. Brownie Batter Core: It has a thick column of brownie batter along with chocolate and vanilla ice cream with brownie bits. Tonight Dough: A mix of caramel and chocolate ice cream with cookie dough. Chubby Hubby: It’s a deeper vanilla flavor with crunchy pretzels, fudge and peanut butter. Chocolate: It’s creamy and sweet.

What is the most popular flavor of Ben & Jerry’s?

Ben & Jerry’s compiled a list of the top 10 flavors of 2022. Here’s what was included in the top 10.



Half Baked: It has a mix of fudge brownies and cookie dough. Cherry Garcia: It’s a mix of chocolate and cherry. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: It’s creamy with chunks of cookie dough. Chocolate Fudge Brownie: It’s deep chocolate ice cream with chunks of brownie. Tonight Dough: A mix of caramel and chocolate ice cream with cookie dough. Strawberry Cheesecake: The cheesecake-like element to the ice cream adds tang. Phish Food: It has marshmallow, caramel and chocolate in it. Americone Dream: Think of fudge covered waffles with a caramel swirl. Chunky Monkey: Thick chunks of chocolate combine with a banana nutbread in this ice cream. Brownie Batter Core: It has a thick column of brownie batter along with chocolate and vanilla ice cream with brownie bits.

Best ice cream toppings

Here’s a list of some ice cream toppings to try.

