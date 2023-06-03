If you’ve been on social media at all in the last few months, then you probably know that Taylor Swift is on tour. Her tour — The Eras Tour — includes performances throughout her career, and people are going crazy for it.

There’s even a special TikTok page called “Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour” that hosts all the top videos and content that creators are making from the shows or inspired by the shows. Many fans have been spending weekend nights scouring TikTok and Twitter for the latest news about the show, and many of the moments from the show have gone viral — being viewed by millions of people.

Here are 15 of the viral moments from Swift’s performances that have been making the rounds on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

1. When Taylor Swift swallowed a fly onstage

Swift took a break from taking fans’ breath away and took her own breath — when she swallowed a fly onstage.

She made the announcement that she had swallowed it and started coughing and proceeded to joke, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

2. Travis Kelce joining Taylor Swift onstage before ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’

Swift’s NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce surprised and delighted fans when he made his Eras Tour debut prepping Swift for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Originally, he had asked if he could come out riding a bike during “Blank Space.”

The rest of the tour takes place during the NFL season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t happen again.

3. When Taylor Swift’s heel broke and she didn’t miss a beat

Swift broke a heel during her Rio de Janeiro show and walked around stage like a Barbie before ripping the heel off and tossing it to a fan.

What a unique and special souvenir to take from the show.

4. Adding ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ to the setlist in dramatic fashion

In May, Swift shocked fans when she introduced an entirely new set featuring songs from her then-recently released “The Tortured Poets Department.” The set includes costume changes, massive set props including a flying spaceship, a rotating bed and a marching band. She doesn’t hold back on the theatrics as she also flies across the stage in a similar manner to a cat on a roomba during “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

5. Announcing ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ and wearing all blue outfits in LA

Swift delighted fans when she announced she would be releasing “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” during her final Los Angeles show. She wore blue outfits throughout the set to hint to fans that the blue-themed album was on its way.

6. A jet flying over at the perfect time during the surprise songs

When Swift was singing “Labyrinth” during her Buenos Aires show, a plane flew overhead during the exact moment she sang the line, “I thought the plane was going down / how’d you turn it right around?” She posted the video on Instagram later on with the caption, “Never beating the sorcery allegations.”

7. Taylor Swift’s swan stage dive

For each show, Swift performs two “surprise songs” from her catalogue — one she performs on guitar, the other on the piano. Following that performance, she waves her arms in the air and then swan dives elusively into what looks like right under the stage. After she dives, the stage appears to turn into water and show her swimming in her flowy, vibrant dress underneath the giant stage. This is a moment that keeps on giving and allowing for more viral versions of the performance.

8. When Taylor Swift revealed she would release ‘Speak Now’

In Nashville on May 5, Swift revealed onstage that she would be releasing her rerecording of “Speak Now” on July 7. Following the announcement, she performed the title track from the album “Speak Now” as one of the surprise songs.

“You know how I love to plan things, and you know how I love to surprise you with things that I’ve been planning. ... It’s my love language with you,” she said, per the Los Angeles Times. “I plot, I scheme, I plan and then I get to tell you about it. So I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would just show you.”

9. Security guard Pocket’s performance during Taylor Swift show

One video in particular captured fans’ attention — that video was of a security guard named Pocket who was putting on her own performance during Swift’s show at the Glendale, Arizona, shows.

Attendees seated in the area during the show in which Pocket was working said that she “gave hugs and is a 1989 girlie through and through,” Business Insider reported.

10. Fans speculated Taylor Swift was hiding in a cleaning cart

Shortly after her initial shows, fans started sharing videos of a large janitorial cart — speculating that it was Swift’s ride to the stage. Soon after, a video was posted to TikTok showing her emerging from the cart in glittery sequins to start the show.

11. A couple held a wedding ceremony during Taylor Swift’s show

Forget getting proposed to during the show, this couple went super extra and got married at State Farm Stadium. According to Billboard, René Hurtado and Max Bochman exchanged vows with their bridal party, witnesses, and fellow fans all watching during a break in Swift’s set.

12. When Taylor Swift called out a security guard

While Swift was singing “Bad Blood,” she appeared to have some bad blood of her own for how a security guard was treating some of her fans. In the middle of the song, she crouches down and says “Hey, stop! She wasn’t doing anything! Stop!” Now fans are making T-shirts recalling the moment she didn’t miss a beat protecting some of her fans, as well as making remixes with the sounds in the song.

13. Who gets the ‘Red’ hat during Taylor Swift’s show?

The creator of TikTok’s viral “Bejeweled” dance was offered tickets to see Swift in person after parts of the dance he choreographed became part of her routine while performing the song. During the “Red” era performance, Swift has been taking the signature black hat of that era and handing it to a fan. During the show when Mikael Arellano was in attendance, he was given the hat during the “22” performance.

14. When rain poured during an entire Nashville Taylor Swift show

Fans who attended the show in Nashville experienced a torrential downpour that refused to let up during the entire 3 1⁄2-hour show. At one point, it got delayed due to lightning, but Swift took the stage after 10 p.m. and performed the entire set.

“We also never, ever, ever forget rain shows. ... this is something we’re all doing together,” Swift said, per the LA Times. “It’s such a bonding experience. We have this for life, just so you know. We’re all gonna leave here tonight looking like we’ve just been whipped through five car washes. ... It’s fine. This is normal.”

15. A security guard admits he got the job to attend Taylor Swift’s show

One Nashville fan was especially devastated after being unable to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour — so much so that he applied to Nissan Stadium to work as a security guard in order to attend. A video went viral of Davis Perrigo singing passionately to the songs. Perrigo works as an accountant and told News Channel 5 Nashville, “My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with.”